Celanese (CE) Announces Commercial Launch of Glaukos' iDose TR

Celanese Corporation CE recently announced the launch of Glaukos Corporation's iDose TR. This uses CE's VitalDose EVA to offer continuous medication release for the treatment of glaucoma.



The majority of glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients do not adhere to topical drug regimens due to complex dosing courses, adverse effects and eye-drop sensitivity. Sustained delivery of medications is a significant technique for addressing noncompliance and enhancing treatment results. With iDose TR and VitalDose EVA, it is now possible to give continuous dosing, which can increase patient compliance and alleviate adherence concerns.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved iDose TR in December 2023. It is a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy designed to continuously deliver therapeutic levels of a proprietary travoprost formulation inside the eye for extended periods of time. iDose TR was approved following the completion of two pivotal trials which demonstrated safety and efficacy.



Glaukos used VitalDose EVA to develop a nanoporous membrane for travoprost administration in iDose TR. The VitalDose EVA is a platform that can be formulated into a variety of form factors to meet the drug delivery needs of diverse conditions. The VitalDose EVA Drug Delivery Platform has a long history of usage in approved parenteral medication solutions in the United States and Europe, and it delivers consistent, controlled-release performance.



Shares of Celanese have gained 27.8% over the past year compared with 20.7% growth of its industry.



Celanese expects adjusted earnings of $1.75-$2.00 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) amortization.



The company anticipates a significant rise in earnings per share from the year-ago levels in 2024 due to M&M synergy capture, Clear Lake acetic acid and methanol expansions, lower interest expenses from deleveraging and reduced inventory costs.

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



