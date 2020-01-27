Celanese Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CE

In trading on Monday, shares of Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.88, changing hands as low as $110.95 per share. Celanese Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $92.25 per share, with $128.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.04. The CE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.