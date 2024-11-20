Celanese and Henkel collaborate on adhesives made from captured CO2 emissions

Henkel Corporation and Celanese (CE) Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, have announced a partnership to enhance circularity in emulsion production by utilizing carbon capture-based materials….Through this collaboration, Henkel will now produce water-based adhesives made from captured CO2 emissions, creating new opportunities for customers in the packaging and consumer goods sector to increase the renewable content of their products by keeping CO2 emissions in the production loop. As consumers and the market continue to demand products with lower environmental impact, these CCU-based adhesives will play a crucial role in driving sustainability across a wide range of applications. The Paper & Board, Envelopes & Graphic Arts, E-commerce, Labeling and Tissue & Towel industries can particularly benefit from CCU adhesives and the Henkel and Celanese partnership…”We are pleased to partner with Henkel to demonstrate another way in which Celanese ECO-CC products can support the transition to a more circular economy,” said Kevin Norfleet, Global Sustainability Leader at Celanese. “Our CCU platform offers a compelling and scalable path to delivering sustainability into the adhesives market and we are continuing to work to develop solutions for a broad range of applications.”

