Celanese Achieves Circularity Milestone for POM ECO-C Grades

Celanese Corporation CE has achieved Carbon Footprint Certification from the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for its Hostaform and Celcon POM ECO-C grades at production sites in Frankfurt, Germany, and Bishop, TX. The certified facilities enable customers to reduce carbon footprints and meet their sustainability goals.

Celanese’s efforts to transition to a circular economy are underlined by this achievement. The certification arrived following a major investment in Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) technology at its Clear Lake, TX facility as a part of its Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The certification serves as a hallmark of carbon footprint reduction, high stiffness, thermal stability, sliding performance, and wear resistance. The CCU process captures CO2 emissions and converts them into methanol, reducing fossil-based inputs without compromising material performance.

Product Carbon Footprint letters via CE’s digital assistant for advanced material selection and support, AskChemille.com, also complements its sustainability-driven efforts by delivering greater transparency, informed decision-making and awareness of Greenhouse Gas emissions.

CE's shares have slumped 40.8% over the past year compared with the industry's 10.4% decline.



