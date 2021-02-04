Celanese About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/21, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.68, payable on 2/23/21. As a percentage of CE's recent stock price of $125.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Celanese Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CE shares open for trading on 2/8/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.70 per share, with $140.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.90.

In Thursday trading, Celanese Corp shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

