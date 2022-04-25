Celanese About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/22, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.68, payable on 5/12/22. As a percentage of CE's recent stock price of $140.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $132.26 per share, with $176.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.74.

In Monday trading, Celanese Corp shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

