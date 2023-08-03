Cel-Sci (CVM) Price Target Decreased by 19.05% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Cel-Sci (AMEX:CVM) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an decrease of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 445.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cel-Sci. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVM is 0.01%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 5,686K shares. The put/call ratio of CVM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,232K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 547K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 34.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 382K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 379K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Cel-Sci Background Information

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, are treated with the investigational product Multikine first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy (the current standard of care for these patients). This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study’s protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were treated with the Multikine treatment regimen right after diagnosis and prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC), which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “see” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body’s immune system prior to SOC to attack the cancer. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 (death) events have occurred among the two main comparator groups. This study milestone occurred in late April 2020. The study is currently in the statistical analysis phase. The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

