CEL-SCI (CVM) Price Target Decreased by 91.67% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for CEL-SCI (NYSEAM:CVM) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is a decrease of 91.67% from the prior estimate of $306.00 dated July 15, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 386.64% from the latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEL-SCI. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVM is 0.00%, an increase of 31.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.25% to 872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 175K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

MAI Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 328.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 57.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 756.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 41K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 2.60% over the last quarter.

