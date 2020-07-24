CEL-SCI Announces Early Results With COVID 19 LEAPS Vaccine

(RTTNews) - CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM) said that it has concluded animal experiments using its LEAPS COVID 19 conjugate that provide the basis for moving forward into animal challenge studies with live virus SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID 19, at the University of Georgia Vaccine Center.

The recent animal experiments showed that LEAPS COVID 19 conjugates induced faster and much higher than expected antibody responses against a non-mutating region of the virus that causes COVID 19, after only one injection.

The company noted that IgG antibodies response was generated within 10 days of a single immunization. Generation of IgG requires activation of dendritic, T and B cells in order to promote the class switch from IgM to IgG antibody.

The LEAPS H1N1 conjugates were administered after virus challenge as a therapeutic intervention.

The company believes the results and the positive results achieved in studies with LEAPS constructs in other diseases are strongly suggestive that the LEAPS COVID 19 challenge studies at the University of Georgia Vaccine Center may also be successful.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.