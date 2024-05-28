Cel AI PLC Announces Leadership Change and Growth Strategy

Cellular Goods Plc (GB:CLAI) has released an update.

Cel AI PLC, previously known as Cellular Goods, has announced a significant reduction in operating losses by 66%, net cash of £1m, and the appointment of Mike Edwards as the new CEO. The UK-based company, specializing in AI-driven personalized beauty advice and CBG-powered skincare, is rebranding to focus on innovation and market leadership. Despite a 42% sales decline in the first half of the year, Cel AI has launched a ‘Meet Cel’ campaign for customer engagement and is refocusing efforts on their AI tool for future growth.

For further insights into GB:CLAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.