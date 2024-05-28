News & Insights

Cel AI PLC Announces Leadership Change and Growth Strategy

May 28, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Cellular Goods Plc (GB:CLAI) has released an update.

Cel AI PLC, previously known as Cellular Goods, has announced a significant reduction in operating losses by 66%, net cash of £1m, and the appointment of Mike Edwards as the new CEO. The UK-based company, specializing in AI-driven personalized beauty advice and CBG-powered skincare, is rebranding to focus on innovation and market leadership. Despite a 42% sales decline in the first half of the year, Cel AI has launched a ‘Meet Cel’ campaign for customer engagement and is refocusing efforts on their AI tool for future growth.

