CEIX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.35, changing hands as low as $57.80 per share. CONSOL Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEIX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.18 per share, with $79.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.57.

