Ceiling Fans Sold Exclusively At Lowe's Stores Recalled Due Risk Of Laceration

(RTTNews) - HKC-US has recalled about 280,000 Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans, which were sold exclusively at Lowe's Stores (LOW), due to risk of impact and laceration injury.

According to the company, the recalled Kingsbury 70 inch ceiling fans' light globe can fall from its housing, posing an impact and laceration injury hazards.

The company has has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, including four laceration injuries. Consumers should immediately contact HKC to request a new owner's manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe.

The recalled product was sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.

