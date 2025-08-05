CEG's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is expected to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.06 billion, indicating a decline of 7.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.9%. The bottom-line estimate, however, has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG’s Earnings Surprise History

Constellation Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average surprise of 7.41%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Constellation Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks from the same sector that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Permian Resources Corporation PR, Talos Energy TALO and SolarEdge Technologies SEDG. PR, TALO and SEDG have an Earnings ESP of +3.51%, +34.58% and +4.53%, respectively, and hold a Zacks Rank #3 each at present.

Factors That Might Have Impacted CEG’s Q2 Performance

Constellation Energy’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from strong commercial performance through portfolio optimization, serving more customer demand and lower cost to serve.



CEG’s robust nuclear infrastructure enables it to fulfill the increasing demand from data centers, which is also likely to have had a positive impact on its revenues and earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Constellation Energy's renewable energy portfolio is being actively expanded outside nuclear operations. In addition to diversifying its energy mix, this strategic focus fosters long-term earnings growth. By striking a balance between investing in renewable energy and preserving its dominant nuclear capabilities, the company sets up for success in a changing energy market that is centered on sustainability. The second-quarter results are expected to benefit from these continuing strategic initiatives.

CEG Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 29.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG Stock Trading at a Premium

Constellation Energy is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 32.60X compared with the industry average of 22.24X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Consideration for CEG

Constellation Energy’s strategic investment plans and its focus on continuing to expand its renewable portfolio drive its earnings performance, a trend expected to have prevailed in the second quarter as well.



Moreover, favorable returns from Constellation Energy’s investments in customer-focused energy solutions, such as carbon-free and renewable energy certifications, should benefit its stakeholders. With this strategy, it may assist customers in reaching their sustainability objectives while controlling their energy expenses and usage.



Its large, carbon-free generation fleet, combined with energy supply and risk management services, allows it to capitalize on this demand and secure revenue streams while promoting a more sustainable energy landscape.

End Note

Considering Constellation Energy’s solid sales and earnings growth expectations for the second quarter, existing investors may continue to hold on to this stock. However, new stakeholders interested in this stock may stay on the sidelines until this Thursday, taking into account its premium valuation.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.