CEG Trades Below 50 and 200 Day SMA: Buy Opportunity or Wait for Now?

Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation CEG have trended lower in recent months and fallen below its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (“SMA”). The recent pullback in the share price is largely due to delays in transmission project completion, which may defer the restart of the 835-megawatt (“MW”) Three Mile Island facility. At the same time, the absence of new large-scale data center agreements has dampened investor sentiment toward Constellation Energy.



Despite the near-term weakness in share price, Constellation Energy is poised to gain from rising demand, particularly in AI and data center, contributions from high-performing nuclear assets, strategic acquisitions and repowering initiatives.

CEG 50 and 200 Day SMA



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Constellation Energy’s shares have declined 26.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Alternative Energy – Other industry’s rally of 4.8%.



Another utility operator, Dominion Energy D, owns and operates several nuclear generating stations, which supply a substantial share of electricity across its service territories. The company is also evaluating next-generation nuclear solutions, including Small Modular Reactors, to support future energy needs. In the past six months, Dominion Energy’s shares have returned better than Constellation Energy.

Price Performance (Six Months)



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With the stock currently under pressure, is this an attractive opportunity to add Constellation Energy to your portfolio? Let's take a closer look at the key drivers, challenges and overall investment outlook to determine whether the stock merits consideration.

Factors Acting as Tailwinds for Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy is well placed to benefit from rising clean-energy demand, backed by a diversified portfolio led by its extensive nuclear fleet. Its focus on zero-carbon power enhances both reliability and sustainability, with nuclear assets delivering an impressive 92.3% capacity factor in the first quarter of 2026.



Constellation Energy, apart from successfully operating the nuclear fleet, is expanding its renewable portfolio through investments in wind and solar projects. Constellation Offsite Renewables program assists businesses in procuring energy from off-site renewable facilities.



The completion of the Calpine acquisition strengthens Constellation Energy’s growth prospects by expanding its presence in competitive power markets and adding efficient gas-fired assets. This improves earnings diversification, cash flow stability and operational flexibility while complementing the company’s nuclear-led clean-energy platform, positioning it to benefit from rising power demand and grid reliability needs.



CEG plans to invest nearly $5.7 billion and $4.7 billion for 2026 and 2027, respectively, including nuclear fuel purchases to build inventory and growth investments for uprates, renewals and plant upgrades.

Headwinds for Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy’s valuation remains elevated, supported by expectations of robust AI-related electricity demand, favorable power pricing, supportive regulatory frameworks and strong operational execution. Any weakness in these factors could lead to valuation pressure. The company’s earnings are also influenced by weather conditions, fluctuations in wholesale power and fuel markets, and the growing adoption of customer-owned energy solutions that may temper long-term demand growth.



The company is exposed to operational and regulatory risks associated with its extensive nuclear generation portfolio, including unplanned outages, maintenance requirements, fuel-supply challenges and potential policy changes. Additionally, the Calpine acquisition has added debt and integration risk, while uncertainty surrounding the future of nuclear tax credits and wholesale power market dynamics could affect profitability and overall financial performance.

Constellation Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Energy’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 24.92% and 16.85%, respectively.



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Another company, Vistra Energy VST, generates a large volume of clean energy to meet demand from its customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 76.81% and 20.24%, respectively.

CEG Stock Returns Better Than Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



Constellation Energy’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 16.81% is better than the industry average of 6.94%.



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Vistra Energy’s ROE is currently pegged at 105.64%, better than its industry peers.

CEG’s Capital Return Program

Constellation Energy is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation. Since becoming an independent company, CEG has raised its dividend by 150% and continues to target annual dividend growth of approximately 10%. The current quarterly dividend of 42.65 cents per share, or $1.71 on an annualized basis, provides investors with a steady source of income alongside the benefits of reinvestment and share repurchases.



The company also employs opportunistic share buybacks to enhance shareholder returns and increase per-share value. Since 2023, its board has authorized up to $3 billion in repurchases, with $593 million still available as of Dec. 31, 2025. Following the stock’s first-quarter decline, management repurchased roughly 1.2 million shares at an average price of about $285 per share, totaling $335 million, demonstrating confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals and growth potential.

CEG Stock Trades at a Discount

Constellation Energy is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. CEG is trading at P/E F12M of 21.06X compared with its industry’s 21.38X.



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Rounding Up

Constellation Energy is well placed to capitalize on the growing demand for clean and reliable energy across its markets. Supported by a diversified generation fleet and a strong nuclear portfolio, the company is equipped to meet rising electricity needs while maintaining operational efficiency.



Investors stand to benefit from the company’s shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy, including regular dividend increases, opportunistic share repurchases and a favorable earnings growth outlook, all of which support long-term value creation.



While the stock currently trades at a more attractive valuation, its substantial capital requirements, regulatory exposure and sensitivity to weather-related factors warrant caution. As such, new investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines and monitor developments before taking a position in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.