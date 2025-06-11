CEG Stock Rises 30.1% YTD: What's the Best Investment Strategy?

Constellation Energy Corporation’s CEG shares have rallied 30.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth of 17.2%. CEG continues to gain from the addition of clean energy to the grid through the effective operation of its nuclear reactors and the approval of new licenses to prolong the lives of its existing plants.



Another operator from the same industry, GE Vernova Inc. GEV, has gained 41.4% during the said period. GE Vernova places a significant emphasis on nuclear operations, particularly through its GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (“GVH”) joint venture. GVH is a leading provider of advanced reactors, fuel, and nuclear services, working to enhance reactor performance, power and safety. This includes developing and deploying boiling water reactors and small modular reactors (“SMR”) like the BWRX-300.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is it a good time to add CEG stock to your portfolio now? Let's examine the elements that contributed to the share price gain in detail and assess the stock's investment prospects.

Factors Driving the Performance of CEG Stock

Constellation Energy’s primary power production comes from its nuclear fleet, and it is well-positioned in terms of nuclear fuel. The company has created a diverse and resilient portfolio that can withstand the nuclear fuel supply disruption. It is also engaged in multiple long-term uranium supply contracts running well into the 2030s. These steps will ensure continued production from its nuclear fleet.



Constellation Energy accounts for around 10% of the nation’s total clean energy production. It is also an industry leader in operating nuclear plants safely, efficiently and reliably. CEG’s nuclear fleet capacity factor was an impressive 94.1% in the first quarter compared with 93.3% in the year-ago quarter.



It expects capital expenditures of nearly $3 billion and $3.5 billion for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Nearly 35% of projected capital expenditures are for the acquisition of nuclear fuel, which includes additional nuclear fuel to increase inventory levels. By balancing investments between maintaining its leading nuclear capabilities and expanding into renewables, the company positions itself to thrive in an evolving energy market focused on sustainability.



With its robust nuclear infrastructure, Constellation Energy also aims to meet the increasing demand from power-intensive sectors like data centers. Constellation and Meta recently inked a 20-year nuclear power purchase agreement in Illinois that will begin in 2027. Following the expiration of the state's ratepayer-funded zero-emission credit scheme, the deal supports the relicensing and ongoing operations of Constellation Energy's highly effective Clinton nuclear facility for an additional 20 years.



The Public Utility Commission of Texas granted CEG regulatory approval for its previously announced acquisition of Calpine Corporation on June 5, 2025. The approval represents a step forward in CEG's plans to merge Calpine's premier portfolio of low-emission natural gas and geothermal assets with the country's largest zero-emission nuclear fleet, creating a coast-to-coast energy company that can meet the rising demand for sustainable, round-the-clock power.

CEG Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 0.43% and 3.5%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another company, Duke Energy DUK, also produces a large volume of clean energy from its nuclear units. Duke Energy is exploring advanced nuclear technologies like SMRs to diversify its energy generation portfolio and expand the role of nuclear power in the future. The bottom-line estimate for 2025 indicates no change year over year, while that for 2026 implies a decrease of 0.15%.

CEG’s Earnings Surprise History

Constellation Energy’s earnings are consistent, visible and easy to calculate. The company has reported an average earnings surprise of 7.41% in the last four reported quarters.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GE Vernova beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 34.7%.

CEG’s Capital Return Program

Constellation Energy continues to make share repurchases. It has repurchased shares to raise shareholders’ value. Since 2023, CEG’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $841 million remaining authority to repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock.



CEG pays a quarterly dividend to its shareholders. The company aims to increase its dividend by 10% annually, subject to its board's approval. Check CEG’s dividend history here.

CEG’s Return on Equity

Constellation Energy’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 21.93% is better than the industry average of 8.35%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG Stock Trades at a Premium

Constellation Energy is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Duke Energy is also trading at a premium compared with its industry’s P/E F12M.

Summing Up

Due to its strong generating capacity, Constellation Energy has the opportunity to take advantage of the increasing demand for clean energy throughout its service areas, a trend that is primarily being driven by the quick growth of AI-powered data centers.



The investors can hold onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock and enjoy the benefits of regular dividends, share repurchase programs and rising earnings estimates. Given its premium valuation, new investors can wait and look for a better entry point.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.