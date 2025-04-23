$CEG stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CEG stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $238,904,059 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CEG:
$CEG Insider Trading Activity
$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.
$CEG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 816 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,908,805 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,568,766
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,672,712 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,912,401
- FMR LLC removed 2,660,013 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $595,071,508
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,814,081 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,828,060
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,298,993 shares (+244.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,597,724
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,196,954 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,770,579
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,122,869 shares (+73.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,197,023
$CEG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$CEG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
$CEG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025
- Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $234.0 on 11/06/2024
- Paul Fremont from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 11/05/2024
