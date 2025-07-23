$CEG stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CEG stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $484,843,960 of trading volume.

$CEG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CEG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CEG stock page ):

$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

$CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 859 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

$CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $380.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $326.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $223.0 on 04/28/2025

