$CEG stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CEG stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $484,843,960 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CEG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CEG stock page):
$CEG Insider Trading Activity
$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.
$CEG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 859 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,448,762 shares (+428.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $695,373,882
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,246,785 shares (+277.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,019,259
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,737,526 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,337,367
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,614,896 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,611,480
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,366,694 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $441,114,155
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,338,626 shares (+88.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,907,160
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,331,469 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,464,094
$CEG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
$CEG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
$CEG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $380.0 on 06/23/2025
- J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $326.0 on 06/13/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 06/05/2025
- Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/04/2025
- Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025
- Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $223.0 on 04/28/2025
