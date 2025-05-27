$CEG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CEG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $384,489,228 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CEG:
$CEG Insider Trading Activity
$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CEG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 820 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,448,762 shares (+428.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $695,373,882
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,246,785 shares (+277.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,019,259
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,737,526 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,337,367
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,614,896 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,611,480
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,338,626 shares (+88.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,907,160
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,331,469 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,464,094
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,189,787 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $239,896,752
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CEG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CEG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CEG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CEG forecast page.
$CEG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025
- Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025
You can track data on $CEG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.