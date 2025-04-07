$CEG stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CEG stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $630,475,778 of trading volume.

$CEG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CEG:

$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

$CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 789 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 02/04.

$CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

$CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $234.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Paul Fremont from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $284.0 on 10/15/2024

