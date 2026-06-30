CEG or DUK: Which Stock Deserves to Be in Your Portfolio Now?

U.S. electricity producers are witnessing a surge in demand for clean power, driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centers, the reshoring of manufacturing, increased use of electric appliances and the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Utilities operating nuclear power plants and renewable sources to produce clean energy are well positioned to meet this demand by providing large volumes of reliable, 24/7 carbon-free electricity.



Constellation Energy CEG and Duke Energy Corporation DUK produce a large volume of electricity from nuclear power plants and have plans to expand their generation volumes to produce more clean electricity for customers. CEG operates in the competitive power market and DUK’s operations are regulated.



Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free nuclear power in the United States, with a fleet of reliable, high-capacity nuclear plants that deliver stable baseload electricity and predictable cash flows while reducing exposure to commodity price volatility. As electricity demand rises, driven by AI data centers and industrial electrification, the company is well placed to capitalize on increasing demand for zero-emission power.

Ongoing investments in its nuclear fleet and supportive policy initiatives further enhance the long-term growth potential. The Calpine acquisition strengthens the company’s position by adding dispatchable natural gas capacity, development expertise and a larger retail platform to meet growing demand for reliable power with greater price certainty.



Duke Energy is another attractive long-term investment, supported by a diversified clean energy portfolio and a dependable nuclear generation fleet. DUK’s nuclear assets provide stable baseload power and consistent earnings, while its expanding investments in solar, wind and battery storage support the clean energy transition.

This balanced strategy is expected to drive steady rate-base growth and resilient long-term cash flow generation. Duke Energy is converting its economic development pipeline into executed Electric Service Agreements (“ESA”), which increases visibility into future demand and related infrastructure planning. Management reported about 7.6 GW of data center ESAs, which is going to boost demand and earnings.



As the shift toward clean energy gains momentum, comparing the fundamentals of Constellation Energy and Duke Energy can help determine which stock presents the more compelling investment opportunity.

CEG and DUK’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duke Energy’s 2026 EPS has increased 0.15%, while 2027 EPS has remained the same in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The same for Constellation Energy’s 2026 EPS has remained the same, while 2027 EPS has decreased 0.51% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK and CEG’s Valuation

Duke Energy currently appears to be trading at a discount compared with Constellation Energy on a forward 12-month Price/Earnings basis.



DUKE is currently trading at 18.54X, while CEG is trading at 20.46X compared with the S&P 500’s 23.15X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Investment Plans

Huge capital investment is required to set up the traditional electricity generation plant, including the nuclear plants, where the installation of safety measures and safe storage of nuclear waste are essential for smooth operation.



Constellation Energy expects to invest nearly $5.7 billion and $4.7 billion for 2026 and 2027, respectively. A portion of the capital expenditures is for the acquisition of nuclear fuel, which includes additional nuclear fuel to increase inventory levels.



Duke Energy anticipates spending capital worth $103 billion in the 2026-2030 period to expand its infrastructure and add new assets to the clean power generation portfolio.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an important measure of financial performance that indicates how efficiently a company converts shareholder equity into profits. It highlights management’s effectiveness in utilizing invested capital to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.



CEG’s current ROE is 16.81% compared with DUK’s 9.73%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG & DUK’s Dividend Yield

Electricity producers generally have steady revenue streams and consistent cash flow. This stability enables management to project earnings with confidence and maintain a reliable, long-term dividend policy for shareholders.



The current dividend yield of Constellation Energy is 0.65% and it has raised dividend five times in the past five years. The same for Duke Energy is 3.32% and it has raised dividend five times in the past five years.

Price Performance

Duke Energy’s shares have gained 9% in the past six months against Constellation Energy’s decline of 27.4%.

Price Performance (Six Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Constellation Energy and Duke Energy continue to invest in expanding and modernizing their infrastructure to meet the growing demand for reliable, clean electricity. Both companies are well positioned to benefit from the ongoing energy transition, offering investors attractive long-term growth potential.



From the above discussion, it is evident that Duke Energy has an edge over Constellation Energy due to its stronger earnings estimates movement, better dividend yield, extensive capital investment plan, a cheaper valuation and higher share price return.



Our pick for the moment is Duke Energy, which currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.