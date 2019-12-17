By Brett Owens

IaEURtmm about to reveal my very best strategy for pocketing 20%+ upside (and 7%+ dividends) from closed-end funds (CEFs) in the year ahead.

And in the long run, you could be in for truly monstrous gains, like the 94% return, and 8.8% dividend, I locked in using this simple plan just a few days ago.

IaEURtmm sharing this powerful tool with you now because this is the perfect time to get into CEFs. Unlike the (bubbly) S&P 500, many of these high-yield funds are cheap nowaEUR"and spring-loaded for big aEURoesnap backaEUR upside in 2020.

In fact, 380 of the roughly 500 CEFs out thereaEUR"a full 75%aEUR"trade below their aEURoetrueaEUR worth as I write this.

And what IaEURtmm about to reveal is a proven way to separate the real bargains from CEFs that are cheap for a reason: with lousy management, obscene fees or, worst of all, dividends headed for the guillotine.

The One (and Only) Predictor of CEF Upside

Besides massive dividends (the typical CEF pays a gaudy 7%), CEFs stand out for another reason: they make it easy to tell if theyaEURtmre oversold and ready to gap higher.

How?

Through a number called the discount to NAV, which is just another way of saying that a CEF is trading below what the stocks, bonds, REITs or whatever investments the fund holds are worth on the open market.

These discounts are only available with CEFs, and they couldnaEURtmt be easier to spot. Any CEF screener will tell you the discount to NAV, or you can get it straight from the fund companyaEURtms website.

The strategy?

Also dead simple: look for a discount thataEURtms wider than usual, then buyaEUR"and ride the price higher as the fundaEURtms aEURoediscount windowaEUR slams shut. And collect your 7%+ discount while you do!

The Power of the Vanishing Discount

To show you how an evaporating discount can hand you a life-changing return, consider the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). As the name suggests, it invests in companies that own utilities, airports, toll roads and railroads.

In other words, assets known for generating a lot of cash, but not a lot of growth.

ThataEURtms why UTF yielded an outsized 8.8%, well above the CEF average, when I recommended it to subscribers of my Contrarian Income Report service in February 2016.

YouaEURtmd expect a fund like this to plod along, handing us our big dividend while its underlying shares hold steady, or maybe inch up a little bit.

When you add a wide discount to NAV, the picture changes dramatically.

At the time of my buy call, UTFaEURtms discount was an absurd 16%. As you can see below, that markdown bubbled away over the nearly four years we held the fund. (We sold UTF from our Contrarian Income Report portfolio a few days ago, on December 6.)

UTFaEURtms Discount Narrows aEUR

