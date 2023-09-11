CEE MARKETS-Zloty's pain spells forint's gain

By Karl Badohal and Boldizsar Gyori

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint inched up on Monday afternoon on better carry trade than regional peers, while the Polish zloty and Czech crown slipped further as fallout from Poland's shock rate cut last Wednesday continued.

With Poland's monetary policy council slashing rates three times more than what the market had expected and bets on the Czech central bank to begin easing policy rose as inflation continued to fall, Hungary's interest rates, the highest in the European Union, remained attractive to investors.

A Warsaw-based trader said buying forints for zlotys has been popular since last week.

"The reason is simple. The zloty is less attractive now, because interest is lower, while interest on the forint is higher."

The zloty was down 0.6% at 4.6430 per euro by 1311 GMT, beating last week's low and returning to levels last seen in April.

"In our view, the zloty will remain weaker in the coming weeks, supported by the prospect of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies and the news from the election campaign," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.

Poland has parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 15.

Last week, the zloty recorded its biggest weekly drop against the euro since Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Polish rate-setters cut the main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00% and following comments from central bank governor Adam Glapinski.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slumped 0.7% against the euro to 24.5330, its lowest since November 2022.

A Prague trader said the Czech currency came under further pressure from stop-losses around the psychological 24.50 level.

"There is a group of customers buying euro now," the trader said.

Monday's Czech inflation data showed a slight drop in the headline figure as expected, which kept chances of a rate cut this year open.

"We still expect the first CNB cut to be delivered in November. This, together with foreign demand cooling, could imply a further depreciation of the crown," Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky said.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed further to 0.4% against the euro, trading at 383.75, gaining 1.4% since Poland's rate cut last Wednesday.

"The selling of the zloty for the forint so far gave a backing to the forint, which, if it breaks the 382.5 barrier against the euro, can indicate a momentum to continued strengthening," a Budapest-based trader said.

Better risk-taking global sentiment was also driving the Hungarian currency higher, within the 380-390 range, the trader added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1511 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5330

24.3540

-0.73%

-1.53%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.7500

385.4500

+0.44%

+4.09%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6430

4.6135

-0.64%

+1.00%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9634

4.9623

-0.02%

-0.42%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1700

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1324.88

1321.6900

+0.24%

+10.25%

Budapest

.BUX

57336.15

56856.01

+0.84%

+30.92%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1951.52

1943.99

+0.39%

+8.90%

Bucharest

.BETI

13982.29

13800.96

+1.31%

+19.88%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3130

-0.2780

+223bps

-29bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6680

-0.1460

+204bps

-17bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4410

-0.0810

+181bps

-12bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.7270

-0.0970

+164bps

-11bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0570

-0.0670

+243bps

-9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5560

-0.0350

+292bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.73

5.72

4.76

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.15

9.65

8.50

13.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.74

4.06

3.78

6.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 4.6221 lei)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

