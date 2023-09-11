CEE MARKETS-Zloty's pain spells forint's gain

By Karl Badohal and Boldizsar Gyori

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Monday, remaining more attractive to investors than the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which continued to slip as fallout from Poland's shock rate cut last Wednesday continued.

With Poland's monetary policy council slashing rates three times more than what the market had expected and bets on the Czech central bank to begin easing policy rose as inflation continued to fall, Hungary's interest rates, the highest in the European Union, remained attractive to investors.

"The selling of the zloty for the forint so far gave a backing to the forint, which, if it breaks the 382.5 barrier against the euro, can indicate a momentum to continued strengthening," a Budapest based trader said.

A better risk-taking global sentiment was also driving the Hungarian currency higher, within the 380-390 range, the trader added.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% against the euro, at 384.50 by 0929 GMT, gaining 1.3% since the large rate cut in Poland last Wednesday.

The Czech crown reacted little to inflation data on Monday showing a slight drop in the headline figure as expected, which kept chances of a rate cut this year open.

The Czech currency EURCZK= has dropped nearly 1% since Poland's rate cut last week, and was down 0.2% at 24.4090 per euro on Monday.

"We still expect the first CNB cut to be delivered in November. This, together with foreign demand cooling, could imply a further depreciation of the crown," Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky said.

Among stocks, Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR fell more than 1% to a seven-week low after news that some government parties oppose ending a windfall tax early, which the finance minister has sought.

Meanwhile, respite for the Polish zloty on Friday proved short-lived, as it slipped further on the back of the shock rate cut, which triggered the currency's biggest weekly drop against the euro since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The zloty was down 0.4% at 4.6295 per euro, nearing the five-month low it hit on Thursday after central bank governor Adam Glapinski's press conference.

"In our view, the zloty will remain weaker in the coming weeks, supported by the prospect of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies and the news from the election campaign," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.

Poland has parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 15.

A Warsaw-based trader said the forint-for-zloty trade has been popular since last week.

"The reason is simple. The zloty is less attractive now, because interest is lower, while interest on the forint is higher."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4290

24.3540

-0.31%

-1.11%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.5000

385.4500

+0.25%

+3.89%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6295

4.6135

-0.35%

+1.30%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9665

4.9623

-0.08%

-0.48%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1700

+0.03%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1320.42

1321.6900

-0.10%

+9.88%

Budapest

.BUX

57281.99

56856.01

+0.75%

+30.80%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1956.49

1943.99

+0.64%

+9.18%

Bucharest

.BETI

13896.04

13800.96

+0.69%

+19.14%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3130

-0.2780

+223bps

-29bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6820

-0.1320

+206bps

-15bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4580

-0.0640

+183bps

-9bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.7430

-0.0810

+166bps

-9bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0770

-0.0470

+246bps

-6bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5700

-0.0210

+295bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.73

6.00

5.08

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.15

9.63

8.49

13.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.10

3.71

6.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.