CEE MARKETS-Zloty weaker before inflation data, stocks pull back

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets eased on Tuesday, dragged down by global nerves that coronavirus outbreaks in Asia would hurt economic recoveries, while Poland's zloty pulled back before a key inflation reading this week.

The zloty EURPLN= was the biggest mover in the region as central European currencies paused after recent gains amid investor bets on rising interest rates.

Markets will gauge a Polish flash inflation reading for June due on Wednesday to see if Poland's central bank could take a more hawkish tone following interest rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic this month.

"In the coming days we can see a continuation ... towards the June (highs for the zloty), especially if Wednesday's CPI reading revives speculation about tightening of monetary policy," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said.

For now, the zloty was stuck on the weak side of 4.50 to the euro - trading at 4.516 at 0949 GMT - and a dealer said that psychological level would provide resistance to further gains for now.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased less than 0.1% and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained less than 0.1% in sideways trading.

Central banks in both countries last week became the first in the European Union to return to interest rate hikes to tackle inflation rising at the fastest pace in the bloc. The moves come just over a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced rate setters into emergency cuts to cushion their economies.

Poland's inflation hit a rate of 4.6% in May, the second highest in the EU after Hungary, according to Eurostat. However, Poland's central bank has stuck to a dovish tone.

On stock markets, Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 led losses, falling 0.9%. Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX also dropped, following global sentiment lower.

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the U.S. Federal Reserve shocked markets with a hawkish tilt this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1149 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4300

25.4480

+0.07%

+3.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.0100

350.7750

-0.07%

+3.34%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5160

4.5022

-0.31%

+0.96%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9262

4.9272

+0.02%

-1.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4930

7.4953

+0.03%

+0.73%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1160.39

1160.8600

-0.04%

+12.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48166.46

48301.62

-0.28%

+14.39%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2265.67

2285.81

-0.88%

+14.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12017.95

11967.28

+0.42%

+22.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1134.30

1135.79

-0.13%

+25.91%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1995.98

2001.56

-0.28%

+14.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

772.26

776.94

-0.60%

+3.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

553.90

556.14

-0.40%

+23.77%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4190

-0.0090

+107bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7070

-0.0170

+228bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7750

-0.0340

+196bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4090

0.0000

+106bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4340

-0.0310

+201bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8110

-0.0100

+200bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.95

1.36

1.63

0.66

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.52

1.86

2.02

1.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.37

0.63

0.85

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)

