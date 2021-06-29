CEE MARKETS-Zloty weaker before inflation data, stocks pull back

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets eased on Tuesday, dragged down by global nerves that coronavirus outbreaks in Asia would hurt economic recoveries, while Poland's zloty pulled back before a key inflation reading this week.
The zloty EURPLN= was the biggest mover in the region as central European currencies paused after recent gains amid investor bets on rising interest rates.
Markets will gauge a Polish flash inflation reading for June due on Wednesday to see if Poland's central bank could take a more hawkish tone following interest rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic this month.
"In the coming days we can see a continuation ... towards the June (highs for the zloty), especially if Wednesday's CPI reading revives speculation about tightening of monetary policy," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said.
For now, the zloty was stuck on the weak side of 4.50 to the euro - trading at 4.516 at 0949 GMT - and a dealer said that psychological level would provide resistance to further gains for now.
Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased less than 0.1% and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained less than 0.1% in sideways trading.
Central banks in both countries last week became the first in the European Union to return to interest rate hikes to tackle inflation rising at the fastest pace in the bloc. The moves come just over a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced rate setters into emergency cuts to cushion their economies.
Poland's inflation hit a rate of 4.6% in May, the second highest in the EU after Hungary, according to Eurostat. However, Poland's central bank has stuck to a dovish tone.
On stock markets, Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 led losses, falling 0.9%. Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX also dropped, following global sentiment lower.
Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the U.S. Federal Reserve shocked markets with a hawkish tilt this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1149 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4300
25.4480
+0.07%
+3.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.0100
350.7750
-0.07%
+3.34%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5160
4.5022
-0.31%
+0.96%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9262
4.9272
+0.02%
-1.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4930
7.4953
+0.03%
+0.73%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1160.39
1160.8600
-0.04%
+12.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48166.46
48301.62
-0.28%
+14.39%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2265.67
2285.81
-0.88%
+14.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12017.95
11967.28
+0.42%
+22.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1134.30
1135.79
-0.13%
+25.91%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1995.98
2001.56
-0.28%
+14.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
772.26
776.94
-0.60%
+3.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
553.90
556.14
-0.40%
+23.77%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4190
-0.0090
+107bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7070
-0.0170
+228bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7750
-0.0340
+196bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4090
0.0000
+106bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4340
-0.0310
+201bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8110
-0.0100
+200bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.95
1.36
1.63
0.66
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.52
1.86
2.02
1.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.37
0.63
0.85
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.