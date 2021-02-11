CEE MARKETS-Zloty weakens to level seen as possible intervention trigger

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= retreated back above 4.50 to the euro on Thursday, a level that economists have said could trigger an intervention.

Poland's central bank intervened in the currency market in December to weaken the zloty when it was moving in the opposite direction, with markets seeing 4.50 as its preferred level.

However on Friday last week, Governor Adam Glapinski stressed that the bank did not have a target for the currency, prompting it to move further below the 4.50 level.

"This is something we will probably see in the next few weeks, EUR/PLN will fluctuate near the level of 4.50 due to this expectation of interventions by the National Bank of Poland," said Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw.

At 1004 GMT the zloty was 0.30% weaker against the euro at 4.5036.

Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said there could be profit-taking on the zloty and the Czech crown EURCZK= after their recent stong run.

The crown, which hit an 11-month high on Wednesday, was 0.14% weaker at 25.81. It has been boosted by speculation over rate hikes later this year in the Czech Republic, which analysts say may be the first country in the region to raise borrowing costs.

Markets were looking ahead to Czech inflation data due on Friday. "Higher inflation versus estimates would likely boost interest rate (markets), which could strengthen the crown in the short-term," Komercni Banka said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 356.74. The currency has been moving in a range between 355 and 361 in the past weeks, having tested but not significantly broken the 200-day moving average near 355.

"In the past two days we saw a negative correction in the euro-forint exchange rate which brought the rate closer to the 200-day moving average again," brokerage Equilor wrote in a morning note.

Stocks were mixed, with the main indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.19% and 1.11% respectively, while in Prague the PX index .PX was down 0.18%.

In Warsaw shares in e-commerce group Allegro ALEP.WA rose more than 7% at one point, bouncing back after a sharp fall so far this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1104 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8100

25.7750

-0.14%

+1.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.7400

356.9500

+0.06%

+1.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5036

4.4900

-0.30%

+1.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8744

4.8741

-0.01%

-0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5645

+0.02%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5800

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1058.74

1060.6400

-0.18%

+3.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44474.31

43950.78

+1.19%

+5.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1938.77

1917.54

+1.11%

-2.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10554.08

10577.65

-0.22%

+7.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

937.85

941.03

-0.34%

+4.11%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1803.11

1801.47

+0.09%

+3.67%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

742.12

731.28

+1.48%

-0.87%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

495.70

494.34

+0.28%

+10.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2650

-0.1480

+099bps

-14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.9980

-0.0650

+172bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4360

-0.0660

+191bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0970

-0.0450

+082bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4460

-0.0490

+116bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2660

-0.0120

+174bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.65

0.78

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.81

0.86

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.24

0.26

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alex Richardson)

