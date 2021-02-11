CEE MARKETS-Zloty weakens to level seen as possible intervention trigger

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= retreated back above 4.50 to the euro on Thursday, a level that economists have said could trigger an intervention.
Poland's central bank intervened in the currency market in December to weaken the zloty when it was moving in the opposite direction, with markets seeing 4.50 as its preferred level.
However on Friday last week, Governor Adam Glapinski stressed that the bank did not have a target for the currency, prompting it to move further below the 4.50 level.
"This is something we will probably see in the next few weeks, EUR/PLN will fluctuate near the level of 4.50 due to this expectation of interventions by the National Bank of Poland," said Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw.
At 1004 GMT the zloty was 0.30% weaker against the euro at 4.5036.
Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said there could be profit-taking on the zloty and the Czech crown EURCZK= after their recent stong run.
The crown, which hit an 11-month high on Wednesday, was 0.14% weaker at 25.81. It has been boosted by speculation over rate hikes later this year in the Czech Republic, which analysts say may be the first country in the region to raise borrowing costs.
Markets were looking ahead to Czech inflation data due on Friday. "Higher inflation versus estimates would likely boost interest rate (markets), which could strengthen the crown in the short-term," Komercni Banka said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 356.74. The currency has been moving in a range between 355 and 361 in the past weeks, having tested but not significantly broken the 200-day moving average near 355.
"In the past two days we saw a negative correction in the euro-forint exchange rate which brought the rate closer to the 200-day moving average again," brokerage Equilor wrote in a morning note.
Stocks were mixed, with the main indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.19% and 1.11% respectively, while in Prague the PX index .PX was down 0.18%.
In Warsaw shares in e-commerce group Allegro ALEP.WA rose more than 7% at one point, bouncing back after a sharp fall so far this year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1104 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8100
25.7750
-0.14%
+1.62%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.7400
356.9500
+0.06%
+1.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5036
4.4900
-0.30%
+1.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8744
4.8741
-0.01%
-0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5645
+0.02%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5800
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1058.74
1060.6400
-0.18%
+3.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44474.31
43950.78
+1.19%
+5.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1938.77
1917.54
+1.11%
-2.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10554.08
10577.65
-0.22%
+7.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
937.85
941.03
-0.34%
+4.11%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1803.11
1801.47
+0.09%
+3.67%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
742.12
731.28
+1.48%
-0.87%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
495.70
494.34
+0.28%
+10.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2650
-0.1480
+099bps
-14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.9980
-0.0650
+172bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4360
-0.0660
+191bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0970
-0.0450
+082bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4460
-0.0490
+116bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2660
-0.0120
+174bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.65
0.78
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.81
0.86
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.24
0.26
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alex Richardson)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.