CEE MARKETS-Zloty weakens after cenbank unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The zloty weakened on Wednesday after the Polish central bank held its main interest rate steady in a surprise move, while the Hungarian forint recouped some losses from earlier in the day after the central bank's liquidity tightening step.
The zloty EURPLN= eased 0.4% on the day to 4.8350 per euro after the National Bank of Poland kept its main interest rate at 6.75%, following central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic that have already signalled an end to rate hikes.
With inflation rising to 17.2% in September, most economists had predicted that the cost of credit would continue to rise.
"The market does not reset its expectations yet ... we have to wait for tomorrow's press conference," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium.
"Perhaps the market will postpone expectations for a return to the cycle by a few months, but I do not think that the market will drop its expectations of a return to rate hikes."
The Romanian central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected rate hike of 75 basis points to 6.25%, keeping up the pace of tightening saying the short-term inflation outlook has worsened.
"External environment is shaped by bold interest rate hikes delivered by the Fed and ECB, prompting thus the NBR to deliver a larger-than-expected rate hike," Erste Bank wrote.
The leu EURRON= edged up 0.03% on the day to trade at 4.9388, unchanged from levels before the rate hike.
Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.51% on the day and trading at 422 per euro after falling as far as 426 earlier in the day, its record low that it hit on Monday.
The currency recouped some of its losses by 1433 GMT as the central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids at its floating-rate deposit tender on Wednesday.
The bank will also offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills at a tender on Thursday as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market, thus tightening conditions.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1633 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5100
24.5300
+0.08%
+1.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
422.0000
419.8500
-0.51%
-12.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8350
4.8155
-0.40%
-5.05%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9388
4.9405
+0.03%
+0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5235
-0.01%
-0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3400
+0.07%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1176.15
1177.3500
-0.10%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39201.78
39911.20
-1.78%
-22.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1422.04
1449.81
-1.92%
-37.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10994.19
10994.22
-0.00%
-15.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
979.51
966.19
+1.38%
-21.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1921.27
1911.48
+0.51%
-7.60%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.66
827.77
+0.23%
+1.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
582.10
583.54
-0.25%
-8.43%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0250
-0.0790
+435bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.4500
0.0970
+358bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1480
0.0810
+311bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.2970
-0.1100
+562bps
-21bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3450
0.1680
+547bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1110
0.2150
+507bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.29
7.10
6.68
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.22
14.02
13.54
13.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.48
7.59
7.47
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Maju Samuel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.