PX

CEE MARKETS-Zloty weakens after cenbank unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

The zloty weakened on Wednesday after the Polish central bank held its main interest rate steady in a surprise move, while the Hungarian forint recouped some losses from earlier in the day after the central bank's liquidity tightening step.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The zloty weakened on Wednesday after the Polish central bank held its main interest rate steady in a surprise move, while the Hungarian forint recouped some losses from earlier in the day after the central bank's liquidity tightening step.

The zloty EURPLN= eased 0.4% on the day to 4.8350 per euro after the National Bank of Poland kept its main interest rate at 6.75%, following central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic that have already signalled an end to rate hikes.

With inflation rising to 17.2% in September, most economists had predicted that the cost of credit would continue to rise.

"The market does not reset its expectations yet ... we have to wait for tomorrow's press conference," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium.

"Perhaps the market will postpone expectations for a return to the cycle by a few months, but I do not think that the market will drop its expectations of a return to rate hikes."

The Romanian central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected rate hike of 75 basis points to 6.25%, keeping up the pace of tightening saying the short-term inflation outlook has worsened.

"External environment is shaped by bold interest rate hikes delivered by the Fed and ECB, prompting thus the NBR to deliver a larger-than-expected rate hike," Erste Bank wrote.

The leu EURRON= edged up 0.03% on the day to trade at 4.9388, unchanged from levels before the rate hike.

Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.51% on the day and trading at 422 per euro after falling as far as 426 earlier in the day, its record low that it hit on Monday.

The currency recouped some of its losses by 1433 GMT as the central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids at its floating-rate deposit tender on Wednesday.

The bank will also offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills at a tender on Thursday as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market, thus tightening conditions.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1633 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5100

24.5300

+0.08%

+1.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

422.0000

419.8500

-0.51%

-12.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8350

4.8155

-0.40%

-5.05%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9388

4.9405

+0.03%

+0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5235

-0.01%

-0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3400

+0.07%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1176.15

1177.3500

-0.10%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39201.78

39911.20

-1.78%

-22.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1422.04

1449.81

-1.92%

-37.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10994.19

10994.22

-0.00%

-15.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

979.51

966.19

+1.38%

-21.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1921.27

1911.48

+0.51%

-7.60%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.66

827.77

+0.23%

+1.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

582.10

583.54

-0.25%

-8.43%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0250

-0.0790

+435bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.4500

0.0970

+358bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1480

0.0810

+311bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.2970

-0.1100

+562bps

-21bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3450

0.1680

+547bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1110

0.2150

+507bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.10

6.68

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.22

14.02

13.54

13.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.48

7.59

7.47

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Maju Samuel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More