CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms on cenbank governor's dovish message

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty slid on Friday after the central bank governor said no more rate hikes would be necessary following this week's rise, while other currencies in the region edged higher.

Adam Glapinski's comments were published on Thursday, a day after the National Bank of Poland (NBP) delivered a higher-than-expected 75 basis-point rate hike.

His message stood in contrast to the Czech central bank, which said more increases could come following its biggest rate hike in 24 years on Thursday.

The zloty EURPLN= eased 0.24% to trade at 4.6105 versus the euro.

"Everything shows that inflation will fall, there will be no need to raise interest rates further," Glapinski was quoted as saying on the website of private broadcaster TVN 24.

Polish rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar gave a different message on Friday, saying that rate hikes should continue in order to combat inflation as he predicted price growth could reach 8% by the end of the year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable, edging down 0.03% to 25.362 to the euro a day after gains in the previous session when the Czech National Bank (CNB) shocked markets by nearly doubling its key rate to 13-year high of 2.75%.

"With yesterday’s tightening, CNB narrowed its negative real interest rate visibly, resulting in solid gains for the koruna exchange rate," Commerzbank wrote in a client note.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.11% and trading at 359.85 versus the common currency, hovering in the tight range where it has been trading in the past week.

"As both the NBP and the CNB have stepped up the pace of tightening, the NBH might follow suit later in the month," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The Hungarian central bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Nov 16. It raised rates by 15 basis points in October, which disappointed some market participants who expected a faster pace of tightening.

CEE countries are facing a spike in inflation, rising energy prices and soaring wages at a time when a global chip shortage is hurting auto factories and makers in the region, denting economic recovery.

Hungary's industrial output unexpectedly fell by an annual 2.3% in September, its first year-on-year decline since January, due to car factory shutdowns, while Czech industrial output dropped 1.4% year-on-year in August.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3620

25.3550

-0.03%

+3.42%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.8500

360.2400

+0.11%

+0.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6105

4.5996

-0.24%

-1.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5230

+0.00%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1376.88

1358.4800

+1.35%

+34.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55362.68

55925.58

-1.01%

+31.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2428.09

2438.80

-0.44%

+22.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12924.17

12884.30

+0.31%

+31.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1200.28

1193.17

+0.60%

+33.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2009.94

2004.44

+0.27%

+15.56%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

804.61

793.73

+1.37%

+7.48%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.23

599.69

+1.09%

+35.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3050

0.2760

+402bps

+28bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.0080

0.0360

+357bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7810

0.0420

+302bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.6710

-0.1100

+339bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.7560

-0.0390

+331bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9330

0.0000

+317bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.96

4.02

3.97

2.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.96

3.35

3.62

2.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.64

2.85

3.00

1.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

