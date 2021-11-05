CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms on cenbank governor's dovish message
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty slid on Friday after the central bank governor said no more rate hikes would be necessary following this week's rise, while other currencies in the region edged higher.
Adam Glapinski's comments were published on Thursday, a day after the National Bank of Poland (NBP) delivered a higher-than-expected 75 basis-point rate hike.
His message stood in contrast to the Czech central bank, which said more increases could come following its biggest rate hike in 24 years on Thursday.
The zloty EURPLN= eased 0.24% to trade at 4.6105 versus the euro.
"Everything shows that inflation will fall, there will be no need to raise interest rates further," Glapinski was quoted as saying on the website of private broadcaster TVN 24.
Polish rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar gave a different message on Friday, saying that rate hikes should continue in order to combat inflation as he predicted price growth could reach 8% by the end of the year.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable, edging down 0.03% to 25.362 to the euro a day after gains in the previous session when the Czech National Bank (CNB) shocked markets by nearly doubling its key rate to 13-year high of 2.75%.
"With yesterday’s tightening, CNB narrowed its negative real interest rate visibly, resulting in solid gains for the koruna exchange rate," Commerzbank wrote in a client note.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.11% and trading at 359.85 versus the common currency, hovering in the tight range where it has been trading in the past week.
"As both the NBP and the CNB have stepped up the pace of tightening, the NBH might follow suit later in the month," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
The Hungarian central bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Nov 16. It raised rates by 15 basis points in October, which disappointed some market participants who expected a faster pace of tightening.
CEE countries are facing a spike in inflation, rising energy prices and soaring wages at a time when a global chip shortage is hurting auto factories and makers in the region, denting economic recovery.
Hungary's industrial output unexpectedly fell by an annual 2.3% in September, its first year-on-year decline since January, due to car factory shutdowns, while Czech industrial output dropped 1.4% year-on-year in August.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1123 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3620
25.3550
-0.03%
+3.42%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.8500
360.2400
+0.11%
+0.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6105
4.5996
-0.24%
-1.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5230
+0.00%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1376.88
1358.4800
+1.35%
+34.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55362.68
55925.58
-1.01%
+31.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2428.09
2438.80
-0.44%
+22.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12924.17
12884.30
+0.31%
+31.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1200.28
1193.17
+0.60%
+33.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2009.94
2004.44
+0.27%
+15.56%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
804.61
793.73
+1.37%
+7.48%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.23
599.69
+1.09%
+35.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3050
0.2760
+402bps
+28bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0080
0.0360
+357bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7810
0.0420
+302bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.6710
-0.1100
+339bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.7560
-0.0390
+331bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9330
0.0000
+317bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.96
4.02
3.97
2.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.96
3.35
3.62
2.06
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.64
2.85
3.00
1.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.