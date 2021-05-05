CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms as FX loan decision looms, Polish cenbank meeting in focus
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty eased on Wednesday, underperforming its peers as investors were concerned about an impending decision on forex mortgage loans while markets also eyed a rate meeting of the National Bank of Poland later in the day.
While most central European currencies edged up, the zloty EURPLN= slid 0.32% to 4.5745 per euro.
A supreme court decision on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages due on May 11 was weighing on the zloty, a trader in Warsaw said.
The issue could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
Investors were also eyeing the central bank's rate decision later in the day where no change is expected. However, an inflation spike last month has raised interest in the meeting.
A flash estimate released last week showed that Polish CPI jumped to 4.3% in April, up from 3.2% in March and well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.
The Polish central bank has already signalled it could look past a temporary spike in inflation and keep policy loose to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved as markets awaited a rate decision due on Thursday, with eyes on more hints that the central bank could become the first in Europe to begin hiking rates later this year.
Markets are pricing in chances of a hike possibly already in September.
The bank has said it would move cautiously with rates given pandemic uncertainties, saying it saw a bigger risk in moving prematurely than waiting.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was stuck in the 359.30-360.80 per euro range without a clear direction in low liquidity, a trader in Budapest said.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by firming 1.34%. Budapest .BUX was up 0.85% while Prague .PX firmed 0.37%. Bucharest gained more than 0.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8420
25.8620
+0.08%
+1.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.1500
360.4500
+0.08%
+0.71%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5745
4.5600
-0.32%
-0.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9289
+0.04%
-1.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5365
7.5403
+0.05%
+0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1102.82
1098.7400
+0.37%
+7.37%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44410.91
44036.18
+0.85%
+5.47%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2030.99
2004.04
+1.34%
+2.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11525.83
11462.30
+0.55%
+17.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1065.82
1071.03
-0.49%
+18.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1914.87
1916.76
-0.10%
+10.09%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
758.28
757.31
+0.13%
+1.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
522.23
522.39
-0.03%
+16.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5660
-0.0440
+126bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3170
-0.0440
+192bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7660
-0.0210
+199bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1300
-0.0040
+082bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9100
-0.0120
+151bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6710
-0.0120
+190bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.68
0.98
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.13
1.30
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.30
0.40
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
