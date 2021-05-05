CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms as FX loan decision looms, Polish cenbank meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty eased on Wednesday, underperforming its peers as investors were concerned about an impending decision on forex mortgage loans while markets also eyed a rate meeting of the National Bank of Poland later in the day.

While most central European currencies edged up, the zloty EURPLN= slid 0.32% to 4.5745 per euro.

A supreme court decision on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages due on May 11 was weighing on the zloty, a trader in Warsaw said.

The issue could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Investors were also eyeing the central bank's rate decision later in the day where no change is expected. However, an inflation spike last month has raised interest in the meeting. ​

A flash estimate released last week showed that Polish CPI jumped to 4.3% in April, up from 3.2% in March and well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

The Polish central bank has already signalled it could look past a temporary spike in inflation and keep policy loose to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved as markets awaited a rate decision due on Thursday, with eyes on more hints that the central bank could become the first in Europe to begin hiking rates later this year.

Markets are pricing in chances of a hike possibly already in September.

The bank has said it would move cautiously with rates given pandemic uncertainties, saying it saw a bigger risk in moving prematurely than waiting.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was stuck in the 359.30-360.80 per euro range without a clear direction in low liquidity, a trader in Budapest said.

Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by firming 1.34%. Budapest .BUX was up 0.85% while Prague .PX firmed 0.37%. Bucharest gained more than 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8420

25.8620

+0.08%

+1.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.1500

360.4500

+0.08%

+0.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5745

4.5600

-0.32%

-0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9289

+0.04%

-1.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5365

7.5403

+0.05%

+0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6250

+0.06%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1102.82

1098.7400

+0.37%

+7.37%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44410.91

44036.18

+0.85%

+5.47%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2030.99

2004.04

+1.34%

+2.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11525.83

11462.30

+0.55%

+17.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1065.82

1071.03

-0.49%

+18.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1914.87

1916.76

-0.10%

+10.09%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

758.28

757.31

+0.13%

+1.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

522.23

522.39

-0.03%

+16.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5660

-0.0440

+126bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3170

-0.0440

+192bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7660

-0.0210

+199bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1300

-0.0040

+082bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9100

-0.0120

+151bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6710

-0.0120

+190bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.68

0.98

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.13

1.30

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.30

0.40

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.