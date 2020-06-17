CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms after central bank comments on exchange rate

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Wednesday, with the zloty bucking the trend after the Polish central bank signaled it preferred a weaker currency to support economic recovery.
Stocks were looking for direction as markets were reacting to a rising number of new coronavirus cases in China and the United States.
Poland's central bank on Tuesday left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected. Poland unexpectedly cut interest rates to almost zero in May to support the economy.
The bank also signaled it would have preferred the zloty to be weaker to support the economy, which weakened the Polish unit.
"The pace of the economic recovery could also be mitigated by the lack of visible zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global pandemic shock and to the monetary policy easing introduced by NBP," the central bank's statement said.
"EURPLN rose sharply on the remarks in the MPC statement regarding the zloty," Santander Bank said in a note.
"It is hard to guess whether the zloty remark in the statement was just a one-off or shows a change in the NBP’s reaction function."
The zloty was flat, trading at 4.44 to the euro on Wednesday, while other currencies firmed. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.23%.
The Czech central bank's vice governor, Marek Mora, told Reuters on Tuesday the central bank has done enough via rapid rate cuts and now could keep policy on hold through the summer.
The central bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points in three moves since March.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.56% and was trading at 343.65 to the euro.
"The forint has been firming both versus the euro and the dollar, but long-term bond yields have slowly climbed back since the NBH stopped its QE," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The central bank started its bond buying program in early May with the aim of bringing long-term yields down.
On Tuesday, for the third time in a row, the bank said that this week it would not buy any bonds at an auction. NBHT1.
"There is no drama, we are still not back at the levels where we were before the QE was announced, and yields are not jumping ten to thirty basis points a day like they did in March," an FI trader said in Budapest.
According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management Agency HUBNDFIX, yields on the 10-year bond was 2.25% and it was 2.75% on the 15-year bond.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5600
26.6210
+0.23%
-4.25%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
343.6500
345.5900
+0.56%
-3.64%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4444
4.4455
+0.02%
-4.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8325
4.8380
+0.11%
-0.91%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5430
7.5473
+0.06%
-1.29%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5500
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
942.50
946.3500
-0.41%
-15.52%
Budapest
.BUX
38080.86
38060.73
+0.05%
-17.36%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1799.37
1798.00
+0.08%
-16.31%
Bucharest
.BETI
8705.55
8719.25
-0.16%
-12.75%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
862.09
862.10
-0.00%
-6.89%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1655.93
1653.04
+0.17%
-17.92%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
676.03
676.26
-0.03%
-15.67%
Sofia
.SOFIX
457.61
457.53
+0.02%
-19.45%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1190
-0.0300
+077bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4870
0.0670
+111bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9720
0.0850
+138bps
+7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2710
0.0010
+092bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8850
0.0060
+151bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4260
0.0360
+183bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.35
0.40
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.70
0.66
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.27
0.29
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
