CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms after central bank comments on exchange rate

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Wednesday, with the zloty bucking the trend after the Polish central bank signaled it preferred a weaker currency to support economic recovery.

Stocks were looking for direction as markets were reacting to a rising number of new coronavirus cases in China and the United States.

Poland's central bank on Tuesday left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected. Poland unexpectedly cut interest rates to almost zero in May to support the economy.

The bank also signaled it would have preferred the zloty to be weaker to support the economy, which weakened the Polish unit.

"The pace of the economic recovery could also be mitigated by the lack of visible zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global pandemic shock and to the monetary policy easing introduced by NBP," the central bank's statement said.

"EURPLN rose sharply on the remarks in the MPC statement regarding the zloty," Santander Bank said in a note.

"It is hard to guess whether the zloty remark in the statement was just a one-off or shows a change in the NBP’s reaction function."

The zloty was flat, trading at 4.44 to the euro on Wednesday, while other currencies firmed. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.23%.

The Czech central bank's vice governor, Marek Mora, told Reuters on Tuesday the central bank has done enough via rapid rate cuts and now could keep policy on hold through the summer.

The central bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points in three moves since March.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.56% and was trading at 343.65 to the euro.

"The forint has been firming both versus the euro and the dollar, but long-term bond yields have slowly climbed back since the NBH stopped its QE," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The central bank started its bond buying program in early May with the aim of bringing long-term yields down.

On Tuesday, for the third time in a row, the bank said that this week it would not buy any bonds at an auction. NBHT1.

"There is no drama, we are still not back at the levels where we were before the QE was announced, and yields are not jumping ten to thirty basis points a day like they did in March," an FI trader said in Budapest.

According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management Agency HUBNDFIX, yields on the 10-year bond was 2.25% and it was 2.75% on the 15-year bond.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5600

26.6210

+0.23%

-4.25%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

343.6500

345.5900

+0.56%

-3.64%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4444

4.4455

+0.02%

-4.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8325

4.8380

+0.11%

-0.91%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5430

7.5473

+0.06%

-1.29%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

942.50

946.3500

-0.41%

-15.52%

Budapest

.BUX

38080.86

38060.73

+0.05%

-17.36%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1799.37

1798.00

+0.08%

-16.31%

Bucharest

.BETI

8705.55

8719.25

-0.16%

-12.75%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

862.09

862.10

-0.00%

-6.89%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1655.93

1653.04

+0.17%

-17.92%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

676.03

676.26

-0.03%

-15.67%

Sofia

.SOFIX

457.61

457.53

+0.02%

-19.45%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1190

-0.0300

+077bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4870

0.0670

+111bps

+5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9720

0.0850

+138bps

+7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2710

0.0010

+092bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8850

0.0060

+151bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4260

0.0360

+183bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.35

0.40

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.70

0.66

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.27

0.29

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

