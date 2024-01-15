CEE MARKETS-Zloty touches nearly 8-week low as FX hit selling pressure

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a nearly eight-week low and weakened for a third straight day on Monday, leading losses among central Europe's currencies as slowing inflation in the region pushes investors' interest rate outlooks lower.
The zloty, the biggest lossmaker in central Europe so far in 2024, has had the added drag of simmering political disputes between the new pro-European government and the president, who is an ally of the previous ruling party, the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS).
On Monday, a new front opened with a presidential aide saying the justice minister acted illegally in dismissing state prosecutor Dariusz Barski.
Markets were also watching the start of the Davos World Economic Forum, where European Central Bank policymakers will speak and may provide clues on the timing of the first euro zone rate cuts ahead.
Hungarian, Polish and Czech rate-setters have already started easing policy, and December inflation data published in recent weeks has supported views of more rate cuts ahead, which would cut further into the rate differential with the euro zone.
"The market is starting to price in more cutting than we expect, not only due to global direction but also inflation surprising to the downside," ING said.
"CEE FX remains the last island of resistance within the emerging market space, which is under selling pressure this year. However, last week proved that the CEE region is not the exception and bearish sentiment has arrived here, too."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= led losses, losing 0.4% to the euro by 1001 GMT, as it came under pressure due to risk-off sentiment, according to a Warsaw-based trader.
Final Polish inflation data published on Monday was a touch above a flash estimate but still below analyst expectations.
On Friday, Hungary's annual December inflation came in at 5.5%, well below forecasts, fuelling expectations of bigger rate cuts by the National Bank of Hungary, which has cut more than 700 basis points since it began easing in May 2023.
Czech inflation also slowed more than expected last month.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= followed the zloty lower on Monday, trading at 379.6 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= slightly strengthened to 24.69.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1101 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6900
24.7000
+0.04%
+0.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.6000
379.2000
-0.11%
+0.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3730
4.3570
-0.37%
-0.65%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9735
4.9726
-0.02%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2200
+0.02%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1458.48
1457.4700
+0.07%
+3.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63503.17
63628.13
-0.20%
+4.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2227.28
2248.58
-0.95%
-4.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15751.26
15776.45
-0.16%
+2.47%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2190
0.0030
+168bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6910
0.0490
+159bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7910
0.0260
+162bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0350
0.0680
+249bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9880
0.0440
+289bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1250
0.0060
+296bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.67
4.60
3.67
6.62
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.61
6.03
5.14
9.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.74
5.42
5.03
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
