CEE MARKETS-Zloty strongest since December, near multi-year high on EU fund expectations

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The zloty hit its strongest level since December on Wednesday and came close to reaching a four-year high as investors pile in to the Polish currency before the expected inflow of European Union funds.

Last week European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds previously blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.

Adding to support for the zloty, Poland's central bank governor has flagged steady rates for the time being.

The Polish currency, after morning weakness as a stronger dollar weighed on central European assets, broke free from peers in afternoon trade, firming past the psychological 4.30 per euro level.

Wednesday was only the fourth trading day since March 2020 - when the global coronavirus hit markets - that the zloty has been on the firm side of 4.30 to the euro.

The zloty traded as strong as 4.2945 in December before retreating and is seeking another test of that level this week, hitting a session high of 4.2950 on Wednesday.

"The market expects that these (funds) from the European Union will flow to Poland and strengthen the currency," a Warsaw-based trader said in reference to zloty gains.

"Anticipating this, investors are more eager to buy the zloty, much more eager than the Czech crown or the forint."

By 1307 GMT the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% against the euro to 4.2965 to the euro.

Hungary's forint meanwhile hit a fresh multi-month low on Wednesday, easing for a fifth straight session, as it continued to drop after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) temporarily cranked up an easing cycle and cut its base rate by 100 basis points (bps) on Tuesday.

The Czech and Hungarian central banks have both cranked up easing cycles, in contrast to the Polish bank, which has been on hold since cutting rates in September and October last year.

The zloty has gained around 1% this year, while the Hungarian forint and Czech crown are down over 2%.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% to 392.15 per euro on Wednesday and at its lowest levels since early October. Its fall past the 390 level has opened space to further weakening, some analysts have said.

"We expect the forint to weaken past 395 in about a month," a Budapest-based trader said.

"Any firming will be temporary. The forint will slowly but steadily weaken in the upcoming months as markets expect more rate cuts in the future."

The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, slipped 0.1% lower to 25.3510 per euro, range-trading near its lowest level in nearly two years.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1407 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3510

25.3250

-0.10%

-2.56%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

392.1500

390.8500

-0.33%

-2.29%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2965

4.3080

+0.27%

+1.12%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9688

4.9673

-0.03%

+0.11%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2150

+0.06%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1481.78

1480.0000

+0.12%

+4.79%

Budapest

.BUX

65885.26

65541.56

+0.52%

+8.69%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2427.34

2457.83

-1.24%

+3.60%

Bucharest

.BETI

15902.02

15818.35

+0.53%

+3.45%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6230

-0.0330

+071bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6220

0.0100

+117bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8190

0.0380

+137bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0270

0.0120

+212bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1980

-0.0060

+275bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3390

-0.0300

+289bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.81

3.80

3.27

6.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.60

5.74

5.67

8.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.65

5.33

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

