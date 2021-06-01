CEE MARKETS-Zloty strengthens as inflation, QE in focus
June 1 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as a high inflation reading and a decrease in the number of bond-buying operations announced by the central bank for June fuelled speculation over when rates will rise.
Polish CPI came in at 4.8% in May, a flash estimate from the statistics office showed on Monday, putting it above the central bank's target range for a second month.
Added to this, the central bank (NBP) said on Monday it would only hold one tender to buy government-backed bonds in June, down from two in April and May.
The central bank surprised markets during its most recent tender, when it bought less than a third of the bonds offered by investors. Governor Adam Glapinski has said the bank will stop its bond purchases before normalising monetary policy.
"For now everyone is focussing on the weaker dollar, fundamentals and prospects for rates going up in Poland," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
"The previous NBP auction did the market few favours, essentially everyone is now confused, wondering if the NBP has indeed started tapering," he said, adding that the announcement of only one auction in June added to this speculation.
The zloty was 0.07% firmer against the euro at 4.477 at 0829 GMT. The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was broadly stable at 1.861% after having ticked higher earlier in the session.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 25.42. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.06% against the euro to 347.20 after hitting a fresh 9-month high earlier in the session at 346.42.
The currency firmed to these levels in the past two weeks on policy tightening expectations after the central bank flagged the possibility of a rate hike in June.
"The euro-forint rate is testing the 347 level now. Although we cannot see a strong momentum for firming, it is obviously that correction waves are very weak, if there are any. For a significant correction the level of 349.50 should be broken," brokerage Equilor wrote.
Traders and analysts expect the forint to trade around these levels until the June rate meeting.
Stocks were generally higher, but in Poland video game producer CD Projekt CDR.WA fell nearly 9% after the company reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1029 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4200
25.4270
+0.03%
+3.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.2000
347.0000
-0.06%
+4.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4770
4.4800
+0.07%
+1.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9180
4.9135
-0.09%
-1.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5078
7.5055
-0.03%
+0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1171.35
1162.7100
+0.74%
+14.04%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46930.54
46371.02
+1.21%
+11.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2260.38
2233.36
+1.21%
+13.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11431.12
11431.12
+0.00%
+16.58%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1137.23
1142.74
-0.48%
+26.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1938.64
1932.84
+0.30%
+11.46%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.98
768.56
+0.31%
+2.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
526.18
527.61
-0.27%
+17.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5170
-0.0460
+118bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4790
-0.0410
+204bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7650
-0.0040
+194bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3080
-0.0040
+097bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2610
-0.0180
+182bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8610
-0.0050
+204bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.69
0.94
1.26
0.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.26
1.50
1.67
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.48
0.67
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
