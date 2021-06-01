CEE MARKETS-Zloty strengthens as inflation, QE in focus

June 1 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as a high inflation reading and a decrease in the number of bond-buying operations announced by the central bank for June fuelled speculation over when rates will rise.

Polish CPI came in at 4.8% in May, a flash estimate from the statistics office showed on Monday, putting it above the central bank's target range for a second month.

Added to this, the central bank (NBP) said on Monday it would only hold one tender to buy government-backed bonds in June, down from two in April and May.

The central bank surprised markets during its most recent tender, when it bought less than a third of the bonds offered by investors. Governor Adam Glapinski has said the bank will stop its bond purchases before normalising monetary policy.

"For now everyone is focussing on the weaker dollar, fundamentals and prospects for rates going up in Poland," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

"The previous NBP auction did the market few favours, essentially everyone is now confused, wondering if the NBP has indeed started tapering," he said, adding that the announcement of only one auction in June added to this speculation.

The zloty was 0.07% firmer against the euro at 4.477 at 0829 GMT. The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was broadly stable at 1.861% after having ticked higher earlier in the session.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 25.42. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.06% against the euro to 347.20 after hitting a fresh 9-month high earlier in the session at 346.42.

The currency firmed to these levels in the past two weeks on policy tightening expectations after the central bank flagged the possibility of a rate hike in June.

"The euro-forint rate is testing the 347 level now. Although we cannot see a strong momentum for firming, it is obviously that correction waves are very weak, if there are any. For a significant correction the level of 349.50 should be broken," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Traders and analysts expect the forint to trade around these levels until the June rate meeting.

Stocks were generally higher, but in Poland video game producer CD Projekt CDR.WA fell nearly 9% after the company reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1029 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4200

25.4270

+0.03%

+3.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.2000

347.0000

-0.06%

+4.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4770

4.4800

+0.07%

+1.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9180

4.9135

-0.09%

-1.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5078

7.5055

-0.03%

+0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1171.35

1162.7100

+0.74%

+14.04%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46930.54

46371.02

+1.21%

+11.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2260.38

2233.36

+1.21%

+13.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11431.12

11431.12

+0.00%

+16.58%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1137.23

1142.74

-0.48%

+26.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1938.64

1932.84

+0.30%

+11.46%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.98

768.56

+0.31%

+2.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

526.18

527.61

-0.27%

+17.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5170

-0.0460

+118bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4790

-0.0410

+204bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7650

-0.0040

+194bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3080

-0.0040

+097bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2610

-0.0180

+182bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8610

-0.0050

+204bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

0.94

1.26

0.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.26

1.50

1.67

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.48

0.67

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

