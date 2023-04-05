CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady before rate decision as FX edges up

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly edged up, while the zloty was steady going before an interest rate decision on Wednesday that will likely see Polish policymakers maintain stable borrowing costs.

Central Europe's rate setters have all paused this year on policy moves, after a series of sharp interest rate hikes started in 2021 to battle inflaton.

Market attention is now pointed at who may begin to cut rates first, although some policymakers in the region have pushed back at expectations of monetary easing coming soon as inflation stays elevated.

On Tuesday, Romania's central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.00% without giving too many clues on the path ahead. It followed Hungarian and Czech meetings last week where rates also stayed on hold and central bank officials signalled they would stay high for some time.

On Wednesday, Poland will round out the latest series of rate meetings in central Europe, where steady rates are in contrast to hikes caried out by major peers like the European Central Bank.

The zloty EURPLN=, which has been stuck in place in recent trading and has trailed sharp gains by peers in the region, was steady at 4.68 to the euro at 0843 GMT.

Any spark for the zloty will likely come on Thursday when the Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will speak. Markets price in around 60 basis points in cuts by the end of the year.

"The governor normally tends to be on the dovish side however it is hard to move current market expectations in an even more dovish direction, but at the same time it is hard to imagine any (central bank) support for the Polish zloty," ING said.

"The zloty unsuccessfully tested the 4.670 EUR/PLN level and is unlikely to get the impetus to go lower these days. Therefore, we expect it to remain in the 4.670-4.690 range."

In Romania, the leu EURRON= was also unmoved following Tuesday's rate call. The Czech crown and Hungarian forint each gained 0.2%, shaking off data showing economic weakness dragging.

Hungary's industrial output fell deeper in February, the data showed, while Czech retail sales declined for a 10th straight month.

With high inflation still high, and continuing to sap economies in the region, analysts have become more cautious on currency outlooks, seen in Reuters' April poll publshed on Wednesay.

In it, analysts seee a modest 1% gain for the zloty over the next year, while the forint and crown should retreat slightly after strong gains already posted in 2023.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4200

23.4750

+0.23%

+3.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.8000

377.7000

+0.24%

+6.01%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6800

4.6805

+0.01%

+0.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9320

4.9325

+0.01%

+0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.2950

+0.05%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1362.77

1362.8600

-0.01%

+13.40%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43991.02

43666.52

+0.74%

+0.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1768.26

1773.53

-0.30%

-1.33%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12323.47

12293.60

+0.24%

+5.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1197.13

1195.11

+0.17%

+14.14%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

885.35

885.72

-0.04%

+7.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.24

611.31

+0.15%

+1.79%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7970

0.0400

+314bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0020

-0.0190

+271bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5970

-0.0290

+232bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0470

-0.1050

+339bps

-14bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0300

-0.0110

+374bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0690

-0.0180

+379bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.76

6.08

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.95

13.32

12.12

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.84

6.68

6.28

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

