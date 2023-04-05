CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady before rate decision as FX edges up

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly edged up, while the zloty was steady going before an interest rate decision on Wednesday that will likely see Polish policymakers maintain stable borrowing costs.
Central Europe's rate setters have all paused this year on policy moves, after a series of sharp interest rate hikes started in 2021 to battle inflaton.
Market attention is now pointed at who may begin to cut rates first, although some policymakers in the region have pushed back at expectations of monetary easing coming soon as inflation stays elevated.
On Tuesday, Romania's central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.00% without giving too many clues on the path ahead. It followed Hungarian and Czech meetings last week where rates also stayed on hold and central bank officials signalled they would stay high for some time.
On Wednesday, Poland will round out the latest series of rate meetings in central Europe, where steady rates are in contrast to hikes caried out by major peers like the European Central Bank.
The zloty EURPLN=, which has been stuck in place in recent trading and has trailed sharp gains by peers in the region, was steady at 4.68 to the euro at 0843 GMT.
Any spark for the zloty will likely come on Thursday when the Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will speak. Markets price in around 60 basis points in cuts by the end of the year.
"The governor normally tends to be on the dovish side however it is hard to move current market expectations in an even more dovish direction, but at the same time it is hard to imagine any (central bank) support for the Polish zloty," ING said.
"The zloty unsuccessfully tested the 4.670 EUR/PLN level and is unlikely to get the impetus to go lower these days. Therefore, we expect it to remain in the 4.670-4.690 range."
In Romania, the leu EURRON= was also unmoved following Tuesday's rate call. The Czech crown and Hungarian forint each gained 0.2%, shaking off data showing economic weakness dragging.
Hungary's industrial output fell deeper in February, the data showed, while Czech retail sales declined for a 10th straight month.
With high inflation still high, and continuing to sap economies in the region, analysts have become more cautious on currency outlooks, seen in Reuters' April poll publshed on Wednesay.
In it, analysts seee a modest 1% gain for the zloty over the next year, while the forint and crown should retreat slightly after strong gains already posted in 2023.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4200
23.4750
+0.23%
+3.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.8000
377.7000
+0.24%
+6.01%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6800
4.6805
+0.01%
+0.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9320
4.9325
+0.01%
+0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.2950
+0.05%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1362.77
1362.8600
-0.01%
+13.40%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43991.02
43666.52
+0.74%
+0.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1768.26
1773.53
-0.30%
-1.33%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12323.47
12293.60
+0.24%
+5.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1197.13
1195.11
+0.17%
+14.14%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
885.35
885.72
-0.04%
+7.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.24
611.31
+0.15%
+1.79%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7970
0.0400
+314bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0020
-0.0190
+271bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5970
-0.0290
+232bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0470
-0.1050
+339bps
-14bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0300
-0.0110
+374bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0690
-0.0180
+379bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.76
6.08
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.95
13.32
12.12
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.68
6.28
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
