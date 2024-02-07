CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady ahead of expected rate hold, crown weak before likely cut

By 1012 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had edged up 0.1% against the euro to 4.3475, around the middle of its range in recent weeks.

"The zloty's limited reaction to the dollar's relatively large strengthening at the turn of the week suggests that investors are still counting on further strengthening of the zloty," ING BSK analysts wrote in a note.

"The zloty should also get some support from the statement after today's MPC decision and tomorrow's conference of (NBP Governor Adam) Glapinski, which in our opinion should cool expectations for a resumption of MPC rate cuts starting March," they added.

The Czech crown was little changed, just back on the strong side of the 25 per euro level which it broke this week for the first time since May 2022.

Czech retail sales data on Wednesday showed a second straight monthly gain in December, as signs of a recovery in consumer activity build after an 18-month decline ended last quarter.

Czech bank CSOB said the revival in consumer activity starting to be seen should not prevent the central bank from possibly opting for a bolder interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.

Markets are also betting on a the chance of a bigger cut, although a small majority of analysts see a more cautious 25 basis points, in line with the launch of the easing cycle in December.

After the crown's recent fall to lows, analysts in a Reuters poll forecast an appreciation back to 24.50 per euro in the coming 12 months.

Elsewhere the Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% to 387.30 per euro, weakening for a fourth straight day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9550

24.9480

-0.03%

-1.02%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.3000

386.5000

-0.21%

-1.06%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3475

4.3495

+0.05%

-0.07%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9765

4.9769

+0.01%

-0.04%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.1350

+0.01%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1462.65

1459.3700

+0.22%

+3.44%

Budapest

.BUX

64656.12

64991.89

-0.52%

+6.66%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2333.58

2332.22

+0.06%

-0.40%

Bucharest

.BETI

15696.49

15694.24

+0.01%

+2.12%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7860

0.0040

+119bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6200

0.0010

+142bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7420

-0.0230

+146bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9530

-0.0210

+236bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1790

0.0000

+298bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3050

0.0000

+302bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.25

4.17

3.59

6.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.40

5.92

5.61

9.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.74

5.47

5.16

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

