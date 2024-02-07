CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady ahead of expected rate hold, crown weak before likely cut

By 1012 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had edged up 0.1% against the euro to 4.3475, around the middle of its range in recent weeks.
"The zloty's limited reaction to the dollar's relatively large strengthening at the turn of the week suggests that investors are still counting on further strengthening of the zloty," ING BSK analysts wrote in a note.
"The zloty should also get some support from the statement after today's MPC decision and tomorrow's conference of (NBP Governor Adam) Glapinski, which in our opinion should cool expectations for a resumption of MPC rate cuts starting March," they added.
The Czech crown was little changed, just back on the strong side of the 25 per euro level which it broke this week for the first time since May 2022.
Czech retail sales data on Wednesday showed a second straight monthly gain in December, as signs of a recovery in consumer activity build after an 18-month decline ended last quarter.
Czech bank CSOB said the revival in consumer activity starting to be seen should not prevent the central bank from possibly opting for a bolder interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.
Markets are also betting on a the chance of a bigger cut, although a small majority of analysts see a more cautious 25 basis points, in line with the launch of the easing cycle in December.
After the crown's recent fall to lows, analysts in a Reuters poll forecast an appreciation back to 24.50 per euro in the coming 12 months.
Elsewhere the Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% to 387.30 per euro, weakening for a fourth straight day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9550
24.9480
-0.03%
-1.02%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.3000
386.5000
-0.21%
-1.06%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3475
4.3495
+0.05%
-0.07%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9769
+0.01%
-0.04%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.1350
+0.01%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1462.65
1459.3700
+0.22%
+3.44%
Budapest
.BUX
64656.12
64991.89
-0.52%
+6.66%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2333.58
2332.22
+0.06%
-0.40%
Bucharest
.BETI
15696.49
15694.24
+0.01%
+2.12%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7860
0.0040
+119bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6200
0.0010
+142bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7420
-0.0230
+146bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9530
-0.0210
+236bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1790
0.0000
+298bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3050
0.0000
+302bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.25
4.17
3.59
6.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.40
5.92
5.61
9.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.74
5.47
5.16
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
