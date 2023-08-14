News & Insights

PX

CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies as data confirms inflation decline in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

August 14, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty held on to its recent gains on Monday, hovering near multi-year-highs hit last month after final data confirmed a gradual disinflation trend in the region's biggest economy.

Polish and Slovak annual inflation receded further, with a lighter data calendar in central Europe and a stronger dollar providing mixed conditions for currencies during the week ahead.

Polish inflation came in at 10.8% in July, consistent with a first reading, with some market participants expecting the National Bank of Poland to start lowering borrowing costs as soon as next month, ahead of a parliamentary election due in mid-October.

The zloty EURPLN=, the region's top-performing currency with a 5.7% gain for the year, traded at 4.436, little changed versus the euro.

Economists at Bank Millennium said current account data due later on Monday could provide additional support to the region's most liquid unit.

"If (the zloty) maintains the trend from the end of last week, and is additionally supported by the aforementioned C/A data (in case of a positive surprise), then it may be heading towards the 4.4060 barrier," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Slovak headline inflation also eased to 9.7% year-on-year in July, the first single-digit reading since February 2022.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 24.05 versus the euro.

"The Czech koruna ... could move below 24.00 EUR/CZK for the first time since the Czech National Bank's FX intervention regime ended. Here, we see that the CZK is the only currency supported by the rate differential right now, which could help today," ING bank said in a note.

The Czech central bank formally ended its foreign currency intervention regime at the beginning of August - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0500

24.0500

+0.00%

+0.45%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.4000

382.5500

+0.04%

+4.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4360

4.4325

-0.08%

+5.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9420

4.9375

-0.09%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1358.82

1359.5600

-0.05%

+13.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55786.66

56114.41

-0.58%

+27.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2096.77

2105.31

-0.41%

+17.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13079.44

13072.33

+0.05%

+12.14%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2530

+287bps

-24bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6280

0.0240

+201bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1530

0.0210

+154bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3780

0.0270

+235bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3040

0.0190

+269bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5440

0.0130

+293bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.79

5.87

4.91

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.85

10.17

8.94

14.13

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.05

5.36

4.90

6.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.