CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies as data confirms inflation decline in Poland

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty held on to its recent gains on Monday, hovering near multi-year-highs hit last month after final data confirmed a gradual disinflation trend in the region's biggest economy.

Polish and Slovak annual inflation receded further, with a lighter data calendar in central Europe and a stronger dollar providing mixed conditions for currencies during the week ahead.

Polish inflation came in at 10.8% in July, consistent with a first reading, with some market participants expecting the National Bank of Poland to start lowering borrowing costs as soon as next month, ahead of a parliamentary election due in mid-October.

The zloty EURPLN=, the region's top-performing currency with a 5.7% gain for the year, traded at 4.436, little changed versus the euro.

Economists at Bank Millennium said current account data due later on Monday could provide additional support to the region's most liquid unit.

"If (the zloty) maintains the trend from the end of last week, and is additionally supported by the aforementioned C/A data (in case of a positive surprise), then it may be heading towards the 4.4060 barrier," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Slovak headline inflation also eased to 9.7% year-on-year in July, the first single-digit reading since February 2022.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 24.05 versus the euro.

"The Czech koruna ... could move below 24.00 EUR/CZK for the first time since the Czech National Bank's FX intervention regime ended. Here, we see that the CZK is the only currency supported by the rate differential right now, which could help today," ING bank said in a note.

The Czech central bank formally ended its foreign currency intervention regime at the beginning of August - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1032 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.0500 24.0500 +0.00% +0.45% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 382.4000 382.5500 +0.04% +4.46% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4360 4.4325 -0.08% +5.72% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9420 4.9375 -0.09% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.0800 117.1800 +0.09% +0.19% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1358.82 1359.5600 -0.05% +13.07% .BUX Budapest .BUX 55786.66 56114.41 -0.58% +27.38% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2096.77 2105.31 -0.41% +17.01% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13079.44 13072.33 +0.05% +12.14% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8940 -0.2530 +287bps -24bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.6280 0.0240 +201bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.1530 0.0210 +154bps +3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.3780 0.0270 +235bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.3040 0.0190 +269bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.5440 0.0130 +293bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.79 5.87 4.91 7.10 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 11.85 10.17 8.94 14.13 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.05 5.36 4.90 6.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.