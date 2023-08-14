CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies as data confirms inflation decline in Poland

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty held on to its recent gains on Monday, hovering near multi-year-highs hit last month after final data confirmed a gradual disinflation trend in the region's biggest economy.
Polish and Slovak annual inflation receded further, with a lighter data calendar in central Europe and a stronger dollar providing mixed conditions for currencies during the week ahead.
Polish inflation came in at 10.8% in July, consistent with a first reading, with some market participants expecting the National Bank of Poland to start lowering borrowing costs as soon as next month, ahead of a parliamentary election due in mid-October.
The zloty EURPLN=, the region's top-performing currency with a 5.7% gain for the year, traded at 4.436, little changed versus the euro.
Economists at Bank Millennium said current account data due later on Monday could provide additional support to the region's most liquid unit.
"If (the zloty) maintains the trend from the end of last week, and is additionally supported by the aforementioned C/A data (in case of a positive surprise), then it may be heading towards the 4.4060 barrier," Bank Millennium said in a note.
Slovak headline inflation also eased to 9.7% year-on-year in July, the first single-digit reading since February 2022.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 24.05 versus the euro.
"The Czech koruna ... could move below 24.00 EUR/CZK for the first time since the Czech National Bank's FX intervention regime ended. Here, we see that the CZK is the only currency supported by the rate differential right now, which could help today," ING bank said in a note.
The Czech central bank formally ended its foreign currency intervention regime at the beginning of August - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1032 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0500
24.0500
+0.00%
+0.45%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.4000
382.5500
+0.04%
+4.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4360
4.4325
-0.08%
+5.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9420
4.9375
-0.09%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1358.82
1359.5600
-0.05%
+13.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55786.66
56114.41
-0.58%
+27.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2096.77
2105.31
-0.41%
+17.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13079.44
13072.33
+0.05%
+12.14%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2530
+287bps
-24bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6280
0.0240
+201bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1530
0.0210
+154bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3780
0.0270
+235bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3040
0.0190
+269bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5440
0.0130
+293bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.79
5.87
4.91
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.85
10.17
8.94
14.13
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.05
5.36
4.90
6.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.