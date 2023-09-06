CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies ahead of rates decision, dollar pressures region's FX

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hovered around its lowest level in over a month on Wednesday, ahead of a possible interest rate cut, while a firming dollar and global risk-off mood put the region's currencies under pressure.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) will announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday, with a slim majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a 25-basis-points cut to 6.50%.

The zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.1% against the euro to 4.5015, by 0925 GMT, after slumping this week out of the range it had been locked in since mid-August.

"We think that the zloty may lose during today's session amid a further drop in EURUSD after data from Germany and in anticipation of the MPC (rate) decision," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.

Industrial orders in Germany, a core market for Emerging European countries, fell more than expected in July, data on Wednesday showed.

According to Santander Bank Polska analysts, the Polish currency could briefly recover some losses if interest rates stay on hold.

"However, taking into account that we assume interest rate cuts in the coming months with one more interest rate hike by the ECB in the coming weeks, we assume a slight weakening of the zloty."

Globally, the dollar held near a six-month peak as jitters over China and global growth weighed on risk appetite, impacting emerging markets, including Central Europe.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= also slipped 0.1% against the euro to 388.40, following its biggest drop since early July on Tuesday, which sent it 1.4% lower.

"The fact that it underperforms its regional peers is due to bad macroeconomic fundamentals. So far, the high rate-difference gave a backing to the forint but with this pace of the weakening it is consumed, thus making hot money to pull out," a Budapest-based trader said.

Data on Wednesday showed Hungary's retail sales falling further in July.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.18% to 24.2260 per euro, as Wednesday's data showed an unexpected drop in July industrial output.

The Czechs will hold their first bond auction coming out of the summer months, offering up to 13 billion crowns of 6-, 9- and 12-year paper.

"The auction could be quite interesting - on the one hand, we see the bonds under a lot of selling pressure but at the current ASW levels they are starting to attract both domestic and international money," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

"Considering the rather generous volumes expected and looking at the flows, we are cautiously bearish ahead of the auction."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2260

24.1830

-0.18%

-0.28%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.4000

388.0000

-0.10%

+2.84%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5015

4.4975

-0.09%

+4.18%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9559

4.9570

+0.02%

-0.27%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1341.96

1337.0400

+0.37%

+11.67%

Budapest

.BUX

55695.12

55722.95

-0.05%

+27.18%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1955.80

2006.27

-2.52%

+9.14%

Bucharest

.BETI

13265.46

13214.22

+0.39%

+13.73%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3940

-0.2870

+234bps

-31bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8170

-0.0140

+221bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4570

0.0070

+184bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3620

0.0170

+231bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3600

0.0080

+275bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5760

0.0020

+296bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.90

6.22

5.35

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.50

10.02

8.86

13.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.14

4.66

6.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

