CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable as investors hold their breath ahead of expected rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was little changed on Tuesday as investors were looking ahead to a central bank rate meeting later in the day where another rate hike is expected amid rising inflation.
The zloty EURPLN= edged 0.01% lower to 4.5750 to the euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50-basis-point increase in the benchmark rate to 2.25%.
"December's flash CPI will be released on Friday, but the current track record of readings regularly surprised upwards," Alior Bank wrote, adding December PMI data showing a strong economic recovery and an increase in gas and electricity prices underlined inflationary pressures.
"The impact of monetary policy tightening on the zloty is still very moderate - in December the zloty only slowed down its sell-off."
Inflation in Poland rose to 7.8% year-on-year in November, a two-decade high.
"We expect the NBP to increase its policy rate by 75bp to 2.50%. This said, as the NBP has surprised us various times in the past," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown added to their gains from the previous session, helped by higher central bank interest rates.
The forint EURHUF= gained 0.46% and was trading at 365.32 per euro.
"It's a correction after the weakness in the end-of-the year illiquid trade, but I am wondering how long the forint can go against rising U.S. Treasury yields which usually hurt CEE currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose 10-15 basis points on Tuesday, two FI traders in Budapest said, as they were tracking a rise in core market yields.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.61%.
"The fact that the central bank stopped buying bonds also shows in the yields," one trader said.
The bank announced at its Dec. 14 meeting that it was ending its quantitative easing program.
Most stocks extended their gains, with Prague .PX adding 0.8% while Budapest .BUX was 0.39% up. Bucharest .BETI added 0.48% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.21%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7900
24.8320
+0.17%
+0.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.3200
366.9900
+0.46%
+1.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5750
4.5745
-0.01%
+0.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9480
+0.00%
+0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5185
+0.03%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1427.59
1416.3200
+0.80%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52127.65
51924.62
+0.39%
+2.77%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2281.66
2286.50
-0.21%
+0.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13119.57
13057.22
+0.48%
+0.45%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1274.16
1273.71
+0.04%
+1.49%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2130.89
2128.54
+0.11%
+2.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.78
820.78
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
629.93
635.68
-0.90%
-0.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7670
0.0050
+438bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4500
0.0820
+387bps
+9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0590
0.0700
+319bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5080
0.0670
+412bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1040
0.0930
+453bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.7810
0.0000
+391bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.07
4.96
4.75
4.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.43
5.54
5.56
4.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.01
4.31
4.22
2.56
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
