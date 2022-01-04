CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable as investors hold their breath ahead of expected rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was little changed on Tuesday as investors were looking ahead to a central bank rate meeting later in the day where another rate hike is expected amid rising inflation.

The zloty EURPLN= edged 0.01% lower to 4.5750 to the euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50-basis-point increase in the benchmark rate to 2.25%.

"December's flash CPI will be released on Friday, but the current track record of readings regularly surprised upwards," Alior Bank wrote, adding December PMI data showing a strong economic recovery and an increase in gas and electricity prices underlined inflationary pressures.

"The impact of monetary policy tightening on the zloty is still very moderate - in December the zloty only slowed down its sell-off."

Inflation in Poland rose to 7.8% year-on-year in November, a two-decade high.

"We expect the NBP to increase its policy rate by 75bp to 2.50%. This said, as the NBP has surprised us various times in the past," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown added to their gains from the previous session, helped by higher central bank interest rates.

The forint EURHUF= gained 0.46% and was trading at 365.32 per euro.

"It's a correction after the weakness in the end-of-the year illiquid trade, but I am wondering how long the forint can go against rising U.S. Treasury yields which usually hurt CEE currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose 10-15 basis points on Tuesday, two FI traders in Budapest said, as they were tracking a rise in core market yields.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.61%.

"The fact that the central bank stopped buying bonds also shows in the yields," one trader said.

The bank announced at its Dec. 14 meeting that it was ending its quantitative easing program.

Most stocks extended their gains, with Prague .PX adding 0.8% while Budapest .BUX was 0.39% up. Bucharest .BETI added 0.48% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.21%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7900

24.8320

+0.17%

+0.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.3200

366.9900

+0.46%

+1.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5750

4.5745

-0.01%

+0.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9480

+0.00%

+0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5185

+0.03%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1427.59

1416.3200

+0.80%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52127.65

51924.62

+0.39%

+2.77%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2281.66

2286.50

-0.21%

+0.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13119.57

13057.22

+0.48%

+0.45%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1274.16

1273.71

+0.04%

+1.49%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2130.89

2128.54

+0.11%

+2.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.78

820.78

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

629.93

635.68

-0.90%

-0.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7670

0.0050

+438bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4500

0.0820

+387bps

+9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0590

0.0700

+319bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5080

0.0670

+412bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1040

0.0930

+453bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.7810

0.0000

+391bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.07

4.96

4.75

4.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.43

5.54

5.56

4.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.01

4.31

4.22

2.56

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.