CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable as investors eye cenbank inflation projections

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was stable on Wednesday as investors were looking ahead to a two-day central bank meeting where analysts expected no change in the base rate but were eyeing the bank's fresh economic projections.

The zloty EURPLN= held on to recent gains as it edged up 0.03%, trading at 4.312 versus the euro ahead of the start of the meeting where the base rate was expected to remain unchanged at 5.75%.

The rate decision is thus unlikely to move the zloty's rate, analysts said.

"It will be more interesting to see what outlook the NBP will give for inflation at tomorrow's press conference," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The Polish currency tested a four-year high last week, as it got a boost after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Poland would gain access to EU funds previously locked.

"The forint firmed yesterday after testing levels above 395 as it was helped by a weakening of the dollar," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency suffered losses last week when the central bank cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9%.

"Investors are focused on central bank rates and inflation these days, other economic indicators do not really move the forint," the trader added. "The 100-bps cut was like oil to the fire."

Fresh economic data as well as a survey presented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) both suggested that economic recovery could be slower than the what the government expects.

Earlier in the day data showed that retail sales inched 0.6% higher year-on-year in January, with sales stagnating from the previous month, signalling risks to what Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government hopes will be a consumer-driven recovery this year.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% to trade at 25.349 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Most stocks were higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains as it added 0.36%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3490

25.3430

-0.02%

-2.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

393.3000

393.8000

+0.13%

-2.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3120

4.3135

+0.03%

+0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9720

+0.00%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2250

+0.07%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1461.80

1457.9300

+0.27%

+3.38%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65874.64

65840.02

+0.05%

+8.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2375.68

2367.74

+0.34%

+1.40%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16178.52

16204.68

-0.16%

+5.25%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5840

-0.0060

+072bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5680

0.0030

+119bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7610

0.0180

+141bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0840

0.0610

+222bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1710

0.0600

+279bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2870

0.0560

+294bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.76

3.75

3.18

5.98

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.66

5.89

5.80

8.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.68

5.37

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewitz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.