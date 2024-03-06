CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable as investors eye cenbank inflation projections

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was stable on Wednesday as investors were looking ahead to a two-day central bank meeting where analysts expected no change in the base rate but were eyeing the bank's fresh economic projections.
The zloty EURPLN= held on to recent gains as it edged up 0.03%, trading at 4.312 versus the euro ahead of the start of the meeting where the base rate was expected to remain unchanged at 5.75%.
The rate decision is thus unlikely to move the zloty's rate, analysts said.
"It will be more interesting to see what outlook the NBP will give for inflation at tomorrow's press conference," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
The Polish currency tested a four-year high last week, as it got a boost after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Poland would gain access to EU funds previously locked.
"The forint firmed yesterday after testing levels above 395 as it was helped by a weakening of the dollar," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency suffered losses last week when the central bank cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9%.
"Investors are focused on central bank rates and inflation these days, other economic indicators do not really move the forint," the trader added. "The 100-bps cut was like oil to the fire."
Fresh economic data as well as a survey presented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) both suggested that economic recovery could be slower than the what the government expects.
Earlier in the day data showed that retail sales inched 0.6% higher year-on-year in January, with sales stagnating from the previous month, signalling risks to what Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government hopes will be a consumer-driven recovery this year.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% to trade at 25.349 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Most stocks were higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains as it added 0.36%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3490
25.3430
-0.02%
-2.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
393.3000
393.8000
+0.13%
-2.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3120
4.3135
+0.03%
+0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9720
+0.00%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2250
+0.07%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1461.80
1457.9300
+0.27%
+3.38%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65874.64
65840.02
+0.05%
+8.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2375.68
2367.74
+0.34%
+1.40%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16178.52
16204.68
-0.16%
+5.25%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5840
-0.0060
+072bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5680
0.0030
+119bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7610
0.0180
+141bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0840
0.0610
+222bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1710
0.0600
+279bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2870
0.0560
+294bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.76
3.75
3.18
5.98
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.66
5.89
5.80
8.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.82
5.68
5.37
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewitz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
