CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable after rate hike, forint stronger on hopes for EU deal

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Polish zloty held steady on Wednesday after the central bank raised its main interest rate, as expected, while the Hungarian forint outperformed regional peers on investor hopes Hungary was inching closer to a deal on European Union funds.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.32% on the day and trading at 4.7180 per euro, little changed from morning levels after the National Bank of Poland raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, as expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Central Europe's rate setters were the quickest last year to begin raising interest rates and accelerated the pace of hikes this year as inflation surged, but some are starting to cool or possibly end their tightening cycles.

Today's hike in Poland was smaller than the 50 basis-point step in July, which was already less than markets expected.

A monthly Reuters poll saw the zloty gaining 1.5% in the next 12 months, although Hungary's forint was expected to lead gains once the government settles rule-of-law disputes with the EU and free up recovery funds.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.53% on Wednesday and was trading on the stronger side of the psychologically-important 400 level, with a thinner market helping exaggerate gains.

The currency has been the hardest hit this year in central Europe as an EU energy crisis rattles investors and raises economic risks.

"The forint was already boosted yesterday by hopes that Hungary could strike a deal with the EU on frozen funds, but the forint gave up those gains by the end of the day," a FX trader in Budapest said.

"But investors digested the news by today and their optimism really shows in the rate."

Hungary will set up an anti-corruption authority to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said late on Monday, as it seeks to unlock funds frozen by the European Commission over rule of law and other issues.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= weakened almost 0.3%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady after retail sales data showed soaring inflation was hitting consumers.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1628 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6140

24.6340

+0.08%

+1.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.5000

403.6000

+1.53%

-7.07%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7100

4.7250

+0.32%

-2.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8580

4.8450

-0.27%

+1.86%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5125

-0.06%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4100

+0.09%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1152.25

1137.9100

+1.26%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41257.84

40851.24

+1.00%

-18.66%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1459.97

1452.86

+0.49%

-35.60%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11972.27

12055.22

-0.69%

-8.34%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1069.16

1092.28

-2.12%

-14.84%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1982.86

1984.32

-0.07%

-4.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

851.36

855.70

-0.51%

+3.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.46

609.60

-0.35%

-4.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0580

-0.1830

+500bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1920

-0.0290

+384bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6940

-0.1220

+313bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7090

-0.0750

+565bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5590

-0.0920

+521bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0930

-0.1040

+453bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.38

7.34

6.93

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.68

15.07

14.84

12.84

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.40

7.43

7.26

7.16

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

