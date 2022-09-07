CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable after rate hike, forint stronger on hopes for EU deal

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty held steady on Wednesday after the central bank raised its main interest rate, as expected, while the Hungarian forint outperformed regional peers on investor hopes Hungary was inching closer to a deal on European Union funds.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.32% on the day and trading at 4.7180 per euro, little changed from morning levels after the National Bank of Poland raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, as expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Central Europe's rate setters were the quickest last year to begin raising interest rates and accelerated the pace of hikes this year as inflation surged, but some are starting to cool or possibly end their tightening cycles.

Today's hike in Poland was smaller than the 50 basis-point step in July, which was already less than markets expected.

A monthly Reuters poll saw the zloty gaining 1.5% in the next 12 months, although Hungary's forint was expected to lead gains once the government settles rule-of-law disputes with the EU and free up recovery funds.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.53% on Wednesday and was trading on the stronger side of the psychologically-important 400 level, with a thinner market helping exaggerate gains.

The currency has been the hardest hit this year in central Europe as an EU energy crisis rattles investors and raises economic risks.

"The forint was already boosted yesterday by hopes that Hungary could strike a deal with the EU on frozen funds, but the forint gave up those gains by the end of the day," a FX trader in Budapest said.

"But investors digested the news by today and their optimism really shows in the rate."

Hungary will set up an anti-corruption authority to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said late on Monday, as it seeks to unlock funds frozen by the European Commission over rule of law and other issues.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= weakened almost 0.3%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady after retail sales data showed soaring inflation was hitting consumers.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1628 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6140 24.6340 +0.08% +1.05% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 397.5000 403.6000 +1.53% -7.07% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7100 4.7250 +0.32% -2.53% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8580 4.8450 -0.27% +1.86% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5170 7.5125 -0.06% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3000 117.4100 +0.09% +0.24% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1152.25 1137.9100 +1.26% .BUX Budapest .BUX 41257.84 40851.24 +1.00% -18.66% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1459.97 1452.86 +0.49% -35.60% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11972.27 12055.22 -0.69% -8.34% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1069.16 1092.28 -2.12% -14.84% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1982.86 1984.32 -0.07% -4.64% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 851.36 855.70 -0.51% +3.73% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 607.46 609.60 -0.35% -4.44% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.0580 -0.1830 +500bps -15bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.1920 -0.0290 +384bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6940 -0.1220 +313bps -9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7090 -0.0750 +565bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.5590 -0.0920 +521bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.0930 -0.1040 +453bps -7bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.38 7.34 6.93 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.68 15.07 14.84 12.84 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.40 7.43 7.26 7.16 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

