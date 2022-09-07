CEE MARKETS-Zloty stable after rate hike, forint stronger on hopes for EU deal
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty held steady on Wednesday after the central bank raised its main interest rate, as expected, while the Hungarian forint outperformed regional peers on investor hopes Hungary was inching closer to a deal on European Union funds.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.32% on the day and trading at 4.7180 per euro, little changed from morning levels after the National Bank of Poland raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, as expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Central Europe's rate setters were the quickest last year to begin raising interest rates and accelerated the pace of hikes this year as inflation surged, but some are starting to cool or possibly end their tightening cycles.
Today's hike in Poland was smaller than the 50 basis-point step in July, which was already less than markets expected.
A monthly Reuters poll saw the zloty gaining 1.5% in the next 12 months, although Hungary's forint was expected to lead gains once the government settles rule-of-law disputes with the EU and free up recovery funds.
The forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.53% on Wednesday and was trading on the stronger side of the psychologically-important 400 level, with a thinner market helping exaggerate gains.
The currency has been the hardest hit this year in central Europe as an EU energy crisis rattles investors and raises economic risks.
"The forint was already boosted yesterday by hopes that Hungary could strike a deal with the EU on frozen funds, but the forint gave up those gains by the end of the day," a FX trader in Budapest said.
"But investors digested the news by today and their optimism really shows in the rate."
Hungary will set up an anti-corruption authority to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said late on Monday, as it seeks to unlock funds frozen by the European Commission over rule of law and other issues.
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= weakened almost 0.3%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady after retail sales data showed soaring inflation was hitting consumers.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1628 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6140
24.6340
+0.08%
+1.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.5000
403.6000
+1.53%
-7.07%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7100
4.7250
+0.32%
-2.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8580
4.8450
-0.27%
+1.86%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5125
-0.06%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4100
+0.09%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1152.25
1137.9100
+1.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41257.84
40851.24
+1.00%
-18.66%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1459.97
1452.86
+0.49%
-35.60%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11972.27
12055.22
-0.69%
-8.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1069.16
1092.28
-2.12%
-14.84%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1982.86
1984.32
-0.07%
-4.64%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
851.36
855.70
-0.51%
+3.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.46
609.60
-0.35%
-4.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0580
-0.1830
+500bps
-15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1920
-0.0290
+384bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6940
-0.1220
+313bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7090
-0.0750
+565bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5590
-0.0920
+521bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0930
-0.1040
+453bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.38
7.34
6.93
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.68
15.07
14.84
12.84
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.40
7.43
7.26
7.16
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
