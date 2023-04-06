CEE MARKETS-Zloty softens ahead of c.bank governor's press conference

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened slightly on Thursday ahead of a press conference with the central bank governor that will be closely watched for clues as to when interest rates could start to fall.

Governor Adam Glapinski struck a dovish tone in his March press conference, saying there could be rate cuts in the fourth quarter. However, with inflation falling less than expected in March, some economists think that message may change.

The Polish central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% on Wednesday, and in a statement reiterated its view that a global economic slowdown combined with the rate hikes it has already implemented would help curb inflation.

"We believe that even though CPI fell in March, it will be difficult for A. Glapinski to maintain the mild message from the previous month," Millennium Bank analysts said in a note.

"Limiting the scope of interest rate cuts this year would have a symbolic positive impact on the zloty's valuation."

At 0846 GMT the Polish currency was 0.10% weaker against the euro at 4.6905.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed after data showed wages growing at a double-digit pace for the second month in a row in February, a reading that economists said could revive talk of further interest rate hikes.

The crown was 0.04% firmer at 23.423.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.37% weaker at 377.50, as investors shrugged off data that showed a foreign trade surplus of 513 million euros in February, much better than analyst forecasts for an 8 million euro shortfall.

Stocks in the region were mainly higher. Budapest's main index .BUX led gains with a 0.72% rise.

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU rose over 2% after it said it would start a share repurchase programme on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4230

23.4320

+0.04%

+3.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.5000

376.1000

-0.37%

+5.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6905

4.6860

-0.10%

-0.02%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9362

4.9312

-0.10%

+0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2750

+0.06%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1375.67

1366.8000

+0.65%

+14.47%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44194.33

43878.66

+0.72%

+0.91%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1755.48

1756.95

-0.08%

-2.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12356.25

12334.75

+0.17%

+5.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1202.29

1204.39

-0.17%

+14.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

883.57

883.79

-0.02%

+7.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.91

610.43

-0.58%

+0.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7980

0.0380

+331bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9200

-0.0290

+280bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5080

-0.0150

+237bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0020

-0.1430

+352bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9760

-0.0870

+386bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0020

-0.0860

+386bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.67

6.00

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.65

12.86

11.50

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.77

6.60

6.19

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.