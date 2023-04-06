CEE MARKETS-Zloty softens ahead of c.bank governor's press conference

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened slightly on Thursday ahead of a press conference with the central bank governor that will be closely watched for clues as to when interest rates could start to fall.
Governor Adam Glapinski struck a dovish tone in his March press conference, saying there could be rate cuts in the fourth quarter. However, with inflation falling less than expected in March, some economists think that message may change.
The Polish central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% on Wednesday, and in a statement reiterated its view that a global economic slowdown combined with the rate hikes it has already implemented would help curb inflation.
"We believe that even though CPI fell in March, it will be difficult for A. Glapinski to maintain the mild message from the previous month," Millennium Bank analysts said in a note.
"Limiting the scope of interest rate cuts this year would have a symbolic positive impact on the zloty's valuation."
At 0846 GMT the Polish currency was 0.10% weaker against the euro at 4.6905.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed after data showed wages growing at a double-digit pace for the second month in a row in February, a reading that economists said could revive talk of further interest rate hikes.
The crown was 0.04% firmer at 23.423.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.37% weaker at 377.50, as investors shrugged off data that showed a foreign trade surplus of 513 million euros in February, much better than analyst forecasts for an 8 million euro shortfall.
Stocks in the region were mainly higher. Budapest's main index .BUX led gains with a 0.72% rise.
Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU rose over 2% after it said it would start a share repurchase programme on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4230
23.4320
+0.04%
+3.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.5000
376.1000
-0.37%
+5.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6905
4.6860
-0.10%
-0.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9362
4.9312
-0.10%
+0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2750
+0.06%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1375.67
1366.8000
+0.65%
+14.47%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44194.33
43878.66
+0.72%
+0.91%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1755.48
1756.95
-0.08%
-2.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12356.25
12334.75
+0.17%
+5.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1202.29
1204.39
-0.17%
+14.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
883.57
883.79
-0.02%
+7.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.91
610.43
-0.58%
+0.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7980
0.0380
+331bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9200
-0.0290
+280bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5080
-0.0150
+237bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0020
-0.1430
+352bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9760
-0.0870
+386bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0020
-0.0860
+386bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.67
6.00
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.65
12.86
11.50
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.77
6.60
6.19
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Mark Heinrich)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.