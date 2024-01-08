CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips in run-up to rates decision

By 1009 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had slipped 0.2% to 4.3565, staying within the narrow range it has remained in since late November. The zloty has eased 0.3% so far this year after ending 2023 as the region's biggest gainer.

"We still remain moderate pessimists when it comes to the zloty's ability to appreciate. However, a lot in this matter will depend on the narrative of the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note.

In the Czech Republic, positive sentiment from a higher than expected trade balance for November was offset by industrial output data for the same period.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held largely steady at 24.55, leaving year-to-date gains at 0.6%.

"We are surprised by the positive in trade balance, which exceeded not only the market consensus but also our own forcast," Komercni Banka economist Jaromir Gec said.

"On the other hand, the other data from the real economy including the industrial output and construction output are rather on the opposite side ... It seems that the economy wasn't resilient in the last quarter (of 2023)."

He also said that the crown found some support from increasing market interest rates.

The Czech National Bank board will take a cautious approach to further interest rate cuts after launching an easing cycle last month, according to minutes from the Dec. 21 meeting released on Friday.

Elsewhere the Hungarian forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% to 377.70 per euro, increasing this year's gains to 1.5%.

"The forint is strengthening this morning after Hungary's retail sales data for November came in below expectations, as well as carrying a momentum from last week's firming trend," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.

"During this week investors will eye the minutes of Hungary's central bank's (NBH) most recent policy meeting scheduled to come out on Wednesday, for clues on the pace and size of the NBH's easing policy."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1109 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5530

24.5600

+0.03%

+0.60%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.7000

378.0000

+0.08%

+1.45%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3565

4.3495

-0.16%

-0.28%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9737

+0.03%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2450

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1445.25

1438.4900

+0.47%

+2.21%

Budapest

.BUX

61192.57

61454.62

-0.43%

+0.94%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2244.78

2274.59

-1.31%

-4.19%

Bucharest

.BETI

15418.56

15338.36

+0.52%

+0.31%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6300

0.0030

+206bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8500

-0.0200

+175bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9460

0.0560

+179bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0050

0.0560

+243bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0320

-0.0040

+293bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2690

-0.0330

+311bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.89

4.88

4.00

6.71

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.25

6.55

5.71

9.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.63

5.25

4.86

5.87

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

