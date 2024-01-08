CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips in run-up to rates decision

By 1009 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had slipped 0.2% to 4.3565, staying within the narrow range it has remained in since late November. The zloty has eased 0.3% so far this year after ending 2023 as the region's biggest gainer.
"We still remain moderate pessimists when it comes to the zloty's ability to appreciate. However, a lot in this matter will depend on the narrative of the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note.
In the Czech Republic, positive sentiment from a higher than expected trade balance for November was offset by industrial output data for the same period.
The Czech crown EURCZK= held largely steady at 24.55, leaving year-to-date gains at 0.6%.
"We are surprised by the positive in trade balance, which exceeded not only the market consensus but also our own forcast," Komercni Banka economist Jaromir Gec said.
"On the other hand, the other data from the real economy including the industrial output and construction output are rather on the opposite side ... It seems that the economy wasn't resilient in the last quarter (of 2023)."
He also said that the crown found some support from increasing market interest rates.
The Czech National Bank board will take a cautious approach to further interest rate cuts after launching an easing cycle last month, according to minutes from the Dec. 21 meeting released on Friday.
Elsewhere the Hungarian forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% to 377.70 per euro, increasing this year's gains to 1.5%.
"The forint is strengthening this morning after Hungary's retail sales data for November came in below expectations, as well as carrying a momentum from last week's firming trend," Equilor analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said.
"During this week investors will eye the minutes of Hungary's central bank's (NBH) most recent policy meeting scheduled to come out on Wednesday, for clues on the pace and size of the NBH's easing policy."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1109 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5530
24.5600
+0.03%
+0.60%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.7000
378.0000
+0.08%
+1.45%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3565
4.3495
-0.16%
-0.28%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9737
+0.03%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2450
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1445.25
1438.4900
+0.47%
+2.21%
Budapest
.BUX
61192.57
61454.62
-0.43%
+0.94%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2244.78
2274.59
-1.31%
-4.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
15418.56
15338.36
+0.52%
+0.31%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6300
0.0030
+206bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8500
-0.0200
+175bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9460
0.0560
+179bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0050
0.0560
+243bps
+5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0320
-0.0040
+293bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2690
-0.0330
+311bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.89
4.88
4.00
6.71
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.25
6.55
5.71
9.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.63
5.25
4.86
5.87
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
