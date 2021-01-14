CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips further as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus

By Alan Charlish

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to slip on Thursday after the central bank said it may intervene further to weaken it, while dollar strength after a report about bigger-than-expected U.S. stimulus provided a risk for central European currencies.

President-elect Joe Biden is due to outline his economic plans later on Thursday, and CNN reported that he could spend $2 trillion in stimulus, well above market expectations. U.S. treasury yields rose on the news, boosting the dollar.

"Given the strong negative correlation between CEE currencies and the euro/dollar, this can be a game-changer, at least temporarily," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw, referring to the Biden press conference.

At 0956 GMT, the zloty was 0.10% weaker against the euro at 4.5416, after having slipped as much as 0.4% on Wednesday afternoon after the central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.1% but indicated further interventions in foreign exchange markets to weaken it are possible.

Asked about the Polish central bank's interventions in an interview published on Thursday, National Bank of Hungary (NBH)Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told news website portfolio.hu that it "did not want to participate in any currency war."

Virag also said Hungary's central bank should stick to its cautious monetary policy stance.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 359.70. "...The relative strength of the HUF vs the PLN, seen since end-December, could remain," Erste said in a note, referring to Virag's comments.

The Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.1% to 26.1840.

Stocks inched higher amid news of the Biden stimulus plan. The main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were up 0.1-0.6%

"At the beginning of the year, generally, not too much is happening on the stock markets; we have consolidation. There are expectations about the stimulus from Biden which is supposed to happen," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1840

26.1590

-0.10%

+0.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.7000

360.5800

+0.24%

+0.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5416

4.5370

-0.10%

+0.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8722

-0.03%

-0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5800

7.5813

+0.02%

-0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1077.89

1076.5700

+0.12%

+4.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44961.98

44684.36

+0.62%

+6.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2031.21

2023.36

+0.39%

+2.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10312.87

10272.00

+0.40%

+5.17%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

953.45

950.12

+0.35%

+5.84%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1820.50

1823.06

-0.14%

+4.67%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

737.05

748.64

-1.55%

-1.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

455.03

454.77

+0.06%

+1.68%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2540

-0.0320

+096bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7880

-0.0240

+150bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2870

-0.0070

+182bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0320

-0.0560

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3670

-0.0470

+108bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2060

-0.0040

+174bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.40

0.48

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.78

0.81

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.