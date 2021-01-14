CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips further as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus
By Alan Charlish
Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to slip on Thursday after the central bank said it may intervene further to weaken it, while dollar strength after a report about bigger-than-expected U.S. stimulus provided a risk for central European currencies.
President-elect Joe Biden is due to outline his economic plans later on Thursday, and CNN reported that he could spend $2 trillion in stimulus, well above market expectations. U.S. treasury yields rose on the news, boosting the dollar.
"Given the strong negative correlation between CEE currencies and the euro/dollar, this can be a game-changer, at least temporarily," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw, referring to the Biden press conference.
At 0956 GMT, the zloty was 0.10% weaker against the euro at 4.5416, after having slipped as much as 0.4% on Wednesday afternoon after the central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.1% but indicated further interventions in foreign exchange markets to weaken it are possible.
Asked about the Polish central bank's interventions in an interview published on Thursday, National Bank of Hungary (NBH)Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told news website portfolio.hu that it "did not want to participate in any currency war."
Virag also said Hungary's central bank should stick to its cautious monetary policy stance.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 359.70. "...The relative strength of the HUF vs the PLN, seen since end-December, could remain," Erste said in a note, referring to Virag's comments.
The Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.1% to 26.1840.
Stocks inched higher amid news of the Biden stimulus plan. The main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were up 0.1-0.6%
"At the beginning of the year, generally, not too much is happening on the stock markets; we have consolidation. There are expectations about the stimulus from Biden which is supposed to happen," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1840
26.1590
-0.10%
+0.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.7000
360.5800
+0.24%
+0.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5416
4.5370
-0.10%
+0.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8722
-0.03%
-0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5800
7.5813
+0.02%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1077.89
1076.5700
+0.12%
+4.94%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44961.98
44684.36
+0.62%
+6.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2031.21
2023.36
+0.39%
+2.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10312.87
10272.00
+0.40%
+5.17%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
953.45
950.12
+0.35%
+5.84%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1820.50
1823.06
-0.14%
+4.67%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
737.05
748.64
-1.55%
-1.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
455.03
454.77
+0.06%
+1.68%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2540
-0.0320
+096bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7880
-0.0240
+150bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2870
-0.0070
+182bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0320
-0.0560
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3670
-0.0470
+108bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2060
-0.0040
+174bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.40
0.48
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.78
0.81
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.16
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
