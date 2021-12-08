CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips from 5-week high after Polish rate hike disappoints
By Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish
PRAGUE/WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The zloty fell from a five-week high on Wednesday after the Polish central bank's interest rate hike fell short of what many market players were expecting.
Central banks around the region have hiked rates in recent months to battle surging price growth fuelled by both external and domestic factors. Tighter policy, meanwhile, is adding support for currencies.
Poland's central bank on Wednesday raised its main interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, delivering a 50 basis point hike in line with analysts' estimates but short of a heftier move than what many had priced in.
"The market was discounting around 75 bps, so it's a bit of a disappointing decision from the market's perspective," a Warsaw-based currency trader said, adding profit-taking and stop-losses followed the decision.
The zloty EURPLN= traded 0.7% lower on Wednesday at 4.615 to the euro in late trade at 1640 GMT, extending earlier losses.
With tighter monetary policy in the region, currencies are set to gain in the next year, according to Reuters polls, although a stronger U.S. dollar and political risks like Warsaw and Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule of law and other issues can prove to be a drag.
In Hungary, inflation data showed the headline rate spiking almost a full percentage point to 7.4% in November.
The forint EURHUF=, after languishing with other currencies in the region before the Polish rate decision, rose 0.3% to 366.0 per euro.
Czech inflation data was due Friday and also expected to show a jump after rising to 5.8% in October, the highest rate since 2008. The crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 25.48 to the euro on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1740 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4800
25.4485
-0.12%
+2.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.0000
367.1300
+0.31%
-0.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6145
4.5820
-0.70%
-1.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9473
-0.03%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5225
-0.06%
+0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5700
-0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1398.84
1387.2400
+0.84%
+36.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51261.63
51268.65
-0.01%
+21.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2219.62
2231.12
-0.52%
+11.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12598.44
12519.27
+0.63%
+28.48%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1231.38
1230.12
+0.10%
+36.69%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1995.79
2003.15
-0.37%
+14.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.75
832.66
+0.13%
+11.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.73
627.19
-0.87%
+38.92%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8380
0.0600
+352bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.5540
-0.0560
+312bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.4370
-0.0520
+275bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7760
-0.0790
+346bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1530
-0.0990
+372bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1270
-0.1650
+344bps
-16bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.97
3.93
3.80
3.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.59
4.72
4.71
3.52
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.89
3.12
3.06
2.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shinjini Ganguli)
