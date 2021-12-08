CEE MARKETS-Zloty slips from 5-week high after Polish rate hike disappoints

By Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish

PRAGUE/WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The zloty fell from a five-week high on Wednesday after the Polish central bank's interest rate hike fell short of what many market players were expecting.

Central banks around the region have hiked rates in recent months to battle surging price growth fuelled by both external and domestic factors. Tighter policy, meanwhile, is adding support for currencies.

Poland's central bank on Wednesday raised its main interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, delivering a 50 basis point hike in line with analysts' estimates but short of a heftier move than what many had priced in.

"The market was discounting around 75 bps, so it's a bit of a disappointing decision from the market's perspective," a Warsaw-based currency trader said, adding profit-taking and stop-losses followed the decision.

The zloty EURPLN= traded 0.7% lower on Wednesday at 4.615 to the euro in late trade at 1640 GMT, extending earlier losses.

With tighter monetary policy in the region, currencies are set to gain in the next year, according to Reuters polls, although a stronger U.S. dollar and political risks like Warsaw and Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule of law and other issues can prove to be a drag.

In Hungary, inflation data showed the headline rate spiking almost a full percentage point to 7.4% in November.

The forint EURHUF=, after languishing with other currencies in the region before the Polish rate decision, rose 0.3% to 366.0 per euro.

Czech inflation data was due Friday and also expected to show a jump after rising to 5.8% in October, the highest rate since 2008. The crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 25.48 to the euro on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1740 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4800

25.4485

-0.12%

+2.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.0000

367.1300

+0.31%

-0.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6145

4.5820

-0.70%

-1.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9473

-0.03%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5270

7.5225

-0.06%

+0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5700

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1398.84

1387.2400

+0.84%

+36.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51261.63

51268.65

-0.01%

+21.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2219.62

2231.12

-0.52%

+11.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12598.44

12519.27

+0.63%

+28.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1231.38

1230.12

+0.10%

+36.69%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1995.79

2003.15

-0.37%

+14.75%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.75

832.66

+0.13%

+11.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.73

627.19

-0.87%

+38.92%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8380

0.0600

+352bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.5540

-0.0560

+312bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.4370

-0.0520

+275bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7760

-0.0790

+346bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1530

-0.0990

+372bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1270

-0.1650

+344bps

-16bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.97

3.93

3.80

3.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.59

4.72

4.71

3.52

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.89

3.12

3.06

2.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shinjini Ganguli)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.