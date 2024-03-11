CEE MARKETS-Zloty scales 4-year high, crown firmer as inflation at target

By 1039 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN=was 0.3% up against the euro at 4.2895, its strongest level since March 2020.
Diverging monetary policy paths have made the zloty the clear outperformer in Central Europe in 2024, gaining more than 1% this year. Accelerated rate cuts in the Czech Republic and Hungary, meanwhile, have sent their currencies 2-3% down.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has been on pause since cutting rates by a combined 100 basis points in September and October last year as uncertainty over the government's fiscal policy remains.
On Monday, Poland's central bank provided two sets of economic forecasts, one for a scenario in which anti-inflation measures are extended by the government and another for a scenario in which they are not.
The zloty also received a jolt last month when EU officials said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros in funds that had been blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.
A new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk has worked to end these disputes.
In Hungary, an increasingly public rift between the government and the central bank was pressuring the forint, on top of falling rates.
Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said last week that the government could discuss legislation that give the state wider control over the bank.
The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% to the euro on Monday, trading at 395.00 and near one-year lows.
Data on Friday showed Hungary's inflation easing in January more than expected, supporting further rate cuts.
The Czech crown was little moved after data on Monday showed inflation eased to the central bank's target of 2% for the first time since 2018. Amid a fall in inflation, central bankers have said they will cut interest rates gradually and cautiously.
The crown EURCZK= was 0.3% stronger against the euro to 25.265, where it has settled in recent weeks after falling to two-year lows of 25.50 last month.
"The market is keeping EUR/CZK away from the 25.50 level as the CNB has verbally talked it lower," a trader said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1139 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2650
25.3500
+0.34%
-2.23%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.0000
394.2000
-0.20%
-2.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2895
4.3010
+0.27%
+1.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9669
4.9673
+0.01%
+0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1470.80
1463.2300
+0.52%
+4.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65675.65
66093.62
-0.63%
+8.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2353.18
2351.65
+0.07%
+0.43%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16298.21
16298.59
-0.00%
+6.03%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5560
-0.0420
+081bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5070
-0.0030
+122bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6770
-0.0480
+141bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0850
-0.0090
+234bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1690
0.0320
+288bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3050
0.0300
+303bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.69
3.73
3.16
5.94
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.70
5.86
5.78
8.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.75
5.44
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
