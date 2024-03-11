CEE MARKETS-Zloty scales 4-year high, crown firmer as inflation at target

By 1039 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN=was 0.3% up against the euro at 4.2895, its strongest level since March 2020.

Diverging monetary policy paths have made the zloty the clear outperformer in Central Europe in 2024, gaining more than 1% this year. Accelerated rate cuts in the Czech Republic and Hungary, meanwhile, have sent their currencies 2-3% down.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has been on pause since cutting rates by a combined 100 basis points in September and October last year as uncertainty over the government's fiscal policy remains.

On Monday, Poland's central bank provided two sets of economic forecasts, one for a scenario in which anti-inflation measures are extended by the government and another for a scenario in which they are not.

The zloty also received a jolt last month when EU officials said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros in funds that had been blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.

A new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk has worked to end these disputes.

In Hungary, an increasingly public rift between the government and the central bank was pressuring the forint, on top of falling rates.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said last week that the government could discuss legislation that give the state wider control over the bank.

The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% to the euro on Monday, trading at 395.00 and near one-year lows.

Data on Friday showed Hungary's inflation easing in January more than expected, supporting further rate cuts.

The Czech crown was little moved after data on Monday showed inflation eased to the central bank's target of 2% for the first time since 2018. Amid a fall in inflation, central bankers have said they will cut interest rates gradually and cautiously.

The crown EURCZK= was 0.3% stronger against the euro to 25.265, where it has settled in recent weeks after falling to two-year lows of 25.50 last month.

"The market is keeping EUR/CZK away from the 25.50 level as the CNB has verbally talked it lower," a trader said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1139 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2650

25.3500

+0.34%

-2.23%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.0000

394.2000

-0.20%

-2.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2895

4.3010

+0.27%

+1.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9669

4.9673

+0.01%

+0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1470.80

1463.2300

+0.52%

+4.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65675.65

66093.62

-0.63%

+8.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2353.18

2351.65

+0.07%

+0.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16298.21

16298.59

-0.00%

+6.03%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5560

-0.0420

+081bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5070

-0.0030

+122bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6770

-0.0480

+141bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0850

-0.0090

+234bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1690

0.0320

+288bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3050

0.0300

+303bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.69

3.73

3.16

5.94

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.70

5.86

5.78

8.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.83

5.75

5.44

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

