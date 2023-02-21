CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats after recent gains as FX weakens, CEZ swings continue

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies sagged on Tuesday, with weak euro zone manufacturing indicators weighing, while below-forecast retail data also helped push the Polish zloty into retreat after recent gains.

Stock markets also fell along with European peers, although Prague bucked the trend and rose after a jump in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR propped the index up.

A softer euro, central Europe's reference currency, added to pressure in the region.

The zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2% to 4.747 to the euro, after retail sales at constant prices eased in January for the first time in two years, signalling a soft start to 2023 for central Europe's biggest economy.

"Today's data is disappointing, but is in line with the expected weakening of consumer spending due to significant declines in real incomes," ING said.

The zloty drop comes after the currency rebounded from a four-month low near 4.80 hit last week.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= eased 0.1%, holding just off nine-month highs hit this month as high interest rates keep up support.

Inflation in Hungary is the strongest in central Europe, sitting at a rate over 20%, and the central bank has the highest interest rates in the European Union after sharp hikes last year.

"We see the forint staying strong during 2023 as inflation moderates, but the central bank holds interest rates at a relatively high level," Commerzbank said in a Feb. 20 note.

"Since international institutions are known to trade the PLN-HUF cross, negative PLN developments can automatically boost HUF. This rally might extend modestly further in the near-term as inflation begins to moderate – in this window, we see EUR-HUF in the 380 range."

The Czech crown also sat near recent highs as it has soared to its strongest in over 14 years to begin the year, helped by easing energy prices soothing markets and a traditional safe-haven status in the region.

Prague's PX stock index rose, helped by gains in CEZ shares, which have swung wildly in recent weeks amid ongoing speculation on how the government, which controls 70% of shares, could restructure the company this year, like it has signalled.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1147 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7500

23.7170

-0.14%

+1.72%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.5500

383.1500

-0.10%

+4.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7465

4.7380

-0.18%

-1.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9180

4.9182

+0.00%

+0.50%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3000

+0.00%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1388.80

1379.3400

+0.69%

+15.57%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45000.81

45225.86

-0.50%

+2.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1826.63

1849.48

-1.24%

+1.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12388.64

12354.51

+0.28%

+6.22%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1194.80

1192.78

+0.17%

+13.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

879.59

876.33

+0.37%

+6.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.25

610.49

-0.04%

+1.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7340

-0.2110

+280bps

-25bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1710

0.0680

+260bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8130

0.0630

+232bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5950

0.0360

+366bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6940

0.1460

+412bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7210

0.1460

+423bps

+12bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

7.01

6.52

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.86

14.47

13.02

16.27

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.99

7.08

6.86

6.96

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

