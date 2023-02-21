CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats after recent gains as FX weakens, CEZ swings continue

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies sagged on Tuesday, with weak euro zone manufacturing indicators weighing, while below-forecast retail data also helped push the Polish zloty into retreat after recent gains.
Stock markets also fell along with European peers, although Prague bucked the trend and rose after a jump in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR propped the index up.
A softer euro, central Europe's reference currency, added to pressure in the region.
The zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2% to 4.747 to the euro, after retail sales at constant prices eased in January for the first time in two years, signalling a soft start to 2023 for central Europe's biggest economy.
"Today's data is disappointing, but is in line with the expected weakening of consumer spending due to significant declines in real incomes," ING said.
The zloty drop comes after the currency rebounded from a four-month low near 4.80 hit last week.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= eased 0.1%, holding just off nine-month highs hit this month as high interest rates keep up support.
Inflation in Hungary is the strongest in central Europe, sitting at a rate over 20%, and the central bank has the highest interest rates in the European Union after sharp hikes last year.
"We see the forint staying strong during 2023 as inflation moderates, but the central bank holds interest rates at a relatively high level," Commerzbank said in a Feb. 20 note.
"Since international institutions are known to trade the PLN-HUF cross, negative PLN developments can automatically boost HUF. This rally might extend modestly further in the near-term as inflation begins to moderate – in this window, we see EUR-HUF in the 380 range."
The Czech crown also sat near recent highs as it has soared to its strongest in over 14 years to begin the year, helped by easing energy prices soothing markets and a traditional safe-haven status in the region.
Prague's PX stock index rose, helped by gains in CEZ shares, which have swung wildly in recent weeks amid ongoing speculation on how the government, which controls 70% of shares, could restructure the company this year, like it has signalled.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1147 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7500
23.7170
-0.14%
+1.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.5500
383.1500
-0.10%
+4.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7465
4.7380
-0.18%
-1.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9180
4.9182
+0.00%
+0.50%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3000
+0.00%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1388.80
1379.3400
+0.69%
+15.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45000.81
45225.86
-0.50%
+2.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1826.63
1849.48
-1.24%
+1.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12388.64
12354.51
+0.28%
+6.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1194.80
1192.78
+0.17%
+13.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
879.59
876.33
+0.37%
+6.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.25
610.49
-0.04%
+1.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7340
-0.2110
+280bps
-25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1710
0.0680
+260bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8130
0.0630
+232bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5950
0.0360
+366bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6940
0.1460
+412bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7210
0.1460
+423bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
7.01
6.52
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.86
14.47
13.02
16.27
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.99
7.08
6.86
6.96
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
