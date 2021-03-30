CEE MARKETS-Zloty recovers from 12-year low, leu steadies after sharp fall

PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rebounded from a nearly 12-year low on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, even as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the region's biggest economy limited gains.

Romania's leu EURRON= also steadied after its biggest daily drop in two years on Monday, when it fell out of the 4.80-4.90 trading range it had sat in over the past year. It was down 0.1% at 4.914 per euro at 0927 GMT on Tuesday.

A trader said a correction had been overdue, while Erste Group Bank said recent central banker comments "suggest that policymakers might allow the currency to move toward a new trading band."

"We expect the leu to depreciate toward 4.95 by the end of the year," Erste said.

Other central European currencies weakened a touch, staying off multi-month lows hit this month due to surging COVID-19 cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar. Stocks were mixed, with Prague .PX up 0.31% and Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 falling 0.07% and 0.32%, respectively.

The zloty EURPLN= touched its lowest level since April 2009 on Monday, at 4.675 to the euro, but was up 0.4% at 4.648 per euro in morning trade.

Analysts at Bank Pekao said the currency could test the 4.68 level next.

Central Europe has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with Poland having seen a record high daily rise in infections last week, and Hungary and the Czech Republic reporting the highest number of deaths per capita over the past seven days.

The crown EURCZK= edged down to 26.105 to the euro on Tuesday, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= was down less than 0.1% at 363.10.

Shares of Hungary's 4iG IGNY.BU gained as much as 6% after the company announced it signed a preliminary agreement to acquire DIGI Group.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1127 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1050 26.0935 -0.04% +0.48% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 363.1000 362.8650 -0.06% -0.10% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6482 4.6672 +0.41% -1.91% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9140 4.9091 -0.10% -1.00% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5670 7.5735 +0.09% -0.26% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5400 117.5900 +0.04% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1092.47 1089.0800 +0.31% +6.36% .BUX Budapest .BUX 44584.65 44617.73 -0.07% +5.88% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1946.73 1953.02 -0.32% -1.88% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11026.87 10970.96 +0.51% +12.45% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 985.55 983.89 +0.17% +9.40% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1864.99 1851.43 +0.73% +7.23% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 751.91 757.10 -0.69% +0.44% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 499.78 500.24 -0.09% +11.68% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.5850 -0.1990 +128bps -22bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.4760 -0.0710 +209bps -11bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.9130 -0.0290 +218bps -8bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0890 -0.0030 +078bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.9340 0.0900 +155bps +5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.5900 0.0900 +186bps +4bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.44 0.54 0.94 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.00 1.19 1.35 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.24 0.27 0.33 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

