IGNY

CEE MARKETS-Zloty recovers from 12-year low, leu steadies after sharp fall

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

The Polish zloty rebounded from a nearly 12-year low on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, even as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the region's biggest economy limited gains.

PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rebounded from a nearly 12-year low on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, even as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the region's biggest economy limited gains.

Romania's leu EURRON= also steadied after its biggest daily drop in two years on Monday, when it fell out of the 4.80-4.90 trading range it had sat in over the past year. It was down 0.1% at 4.914 per euro at 0927 GMT on Tuesday.

A trader said a correction had been overdue, while Erste Group Bank said recent central banker comments "suggest that policymakers might allow the currency to move toward a new trading band."

"We expect the leu to depreciate toward 4.95 by the end of the year," Erste said.

Other central European currencies weakened a touch, staying off multi-month lows hit this month due to surging COVID-19 cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar. Stocks were mixed, with Prague .PX up 0.31% and Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 falling 0.07% and 0.32%, respectively.

The zloty EURPLN= touched its lowest level since April 2009 on Monday, at 4.675 to the euro, but was up 0.4% at 4.648 per euro in morning trade.

Analysts at Bank Pekao said the currency could test the 4.68 level next.

Central Europe has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with Poland having seen a record high daily rise in infections last week, and Hungary and the Czech Republic reporting the highest number of deaths per capita over the past seven days.

The crown EURCZK= edged down to 26.105 to the euro on Tuesday, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= was down less than 0.1% at 363.10.

Shares of Hungary's 4iG IGNY.BU gained as much as 6% after the company announced it signed a preliminary agreement to acquire DIGI Group.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1050

26.0935

-0.04%

+0.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.1000

362.8650

-0.06%

-0.10%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6482

4.6672

+0.41%

-1.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9140

4.9091

-0.10%

-1.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5670

7.5735

+0.09%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1092.47

1089.0800

+0.31%

+6.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44584.65

44617.73

-0.07%

+5.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1946.73

1953.02

-0.32%

-1.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11026.87

10970.96

+0.51%

+12.45%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

985.55

983.89

+0.17%

+9.40%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1864.99

1851.43

+0.73%

+7.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

751.91

757.10

-0.69%

+0.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

499.78

500.24

-0.09%

+11.68%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5850

-0.1990

+128bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4760

-0.0710

+209bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.9130

-0.0290

+218bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0890

-0.0030

+078bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9340

0.0900

+155bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5900

0.0900

+186bps

+4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.54

0.94

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.00

1.19

1.35

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.33

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGNY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More