CEE MARKETS-Zloty recovers from 12-year low, leu steadies after sharp fall
PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rebounded from a nearly 12-year low on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, even as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the region's biggest economy limited gains.
Romania's leu EURRON= also steadied after its biggest daily drop in two years on Monday, when it fell out of the 4.80-4.90 trading range it had sat in over the past year. It was down 0.1% at 4.914 per euro at 0927 GMT on Tuesday.
A trader said a correction had been overdue, while Erste Group Bank said recent central banker comments "suggest that policymakers might allow the currency to move toward a new trading band."
"We expect the leu to depreciate toward 4.95 by the end of the year," Erste said.
Other central European currencies weakened a touch, staying off multi-month lows hit this month due to surging COVID-19 cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar. Stocks were mixed, with Prague .PX up 0.31% and Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 falling 0.07% and 0.32%, respectively.
The zloty EURPLN= touched its lowest level since April 2009 on Monday, at 4.675 to the euro, but was up 0.4% at 4.648 per euro in morning trade.
Analysts at Bank Pekao said the currency could test the 4.68 level next.
Central Europe has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with Poland having seen a record high daily rise in infections last week, and Hungary and the Czech Republic reporting the highest number of deaths per capita over the past seven days.
The crown EURCZK= edged down to 26.105 to the euro on Tuesday, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= was down less than 0.1% at 363.10.
Shares of Hungary's 4iG IGNY.BU gained as much as 6% after the company announced it signed a preliminary agreement to acquire DIGI Group.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1050
26.0935
-0.04%
+0.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.1000
362.8650
-0.06%
-0.10%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6482
4.6672
+0.41%
-1.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9140
4.9091
-0.10%
-1.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5735
+0.09%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1092.47
1089.0800
+0.31%
+6.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44584.65
44617.73
-0.07%
+5.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1946.73
1953.02
-0.32%
-1.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11026.87
10970.96
+0.51%
+12.45%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
985.55
983.89
+0.17%
+9.40%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1864.99
1851.43
+0.73%
+7.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
751.91
757.10
-0.69%
+0.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
499.78
500.24
-0.09%
+11.68%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5850
-0.1990
+128bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4760
-0.0710
+209bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.9130
-0.0290
+218bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0890
-0.0030
+078bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9340
0.0900
+155bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5900
0.0900
+186bps
+4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.54
0.94
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.00
1.19
1.35
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.33
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.