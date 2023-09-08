CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds after sharp two-day slide following rate cut

By Jason Hovet and Karol Badohal

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The zloty rebounded on Friday and led gains among central European currencies after two days of heavy losses following a sharper-than-expected start to Polish interest rate cuts.

Wednesday's decision by the Polish central bank to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% from 6.75% blindsided economists who had expected 25 basis points of easing or no change at all.

The start of easing in Poland followed rate cuts in Hungary, while in the Czech Republic, "serious" discussions on a cut have not yet started.

The zloty's drop of around 3% on Wednesday and Thursday was the biggest two-day fall since March 2022, right after Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered markets.

The zloty EURPLN=, which touched a 4-1/2 month low on Thursday, found some relief on Friday, re-gaining 0.6% to trade at 4.601 to the euro by 0832 GMT.

"We have already lost so much that today we are simply making up for the losses," a Warsaw-based trader said.

"Corporate clients are selling (euro). Obviously for them these are super levels that they haven't seen for weeks. So today it's a relief."

Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski refused to be drawn on when and how much rates will fall further at a Thursday news conference. Analysts took the messaging as dovish.

"We are not announcing anything, we are observing the situation," Glapinski said on Thursday.

Hawkish members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council criticised the rate cut on Friday.

The fall in the zloty dragged other central European currencies down, but they, too, rebounded on Friday.

Romania's leu EURRON= bounced off a more than 3-month low and steadied at 4.965 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURRON= gained a second day to 385.55 to the euro, up 0.5%, while the Czech crown EURCZK= inched up 0.1% to 24.348 per euro after trading around 24.40 on Thursday, its lowest since last November.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Pravo newspaper on Friday that an interest rate cut would come at some point, but the central bank board was not yet seriously discussing when that might be.

Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to begin raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation already in 2021 but had paused on policy since last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside.

With loosening on the way and ahead of the European Central Bank and others, the region's high rate difference with others that has boosted its currencies is starting to fade.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3480

24.3700

+0.09%

-0.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.5500

387.5000

+0.51%

+3.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6010

4.6300

+0.63%

+1.92%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9650

4.9645

-0.01%

-0.45%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1700

117.2000

+0.03%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1335.62

1337.1400

-0.11%

+11.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56293.03

56590.98

-0.53%

+28.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1929.38

1927.39

+0.10%

+7.67%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13695.63

13661.42

+0.25%

+17.42%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3000

-0.3200

+222bps

-31bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7600

-0.0750

+215bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4880

0.0010

+188bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9390

-0.0920

+186bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2470

-0.0640

+264bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6710

-0.0460

+306bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.82

6.05

5.14

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.06

9.58

8.55

13.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.92

4.17

3.79

6.07

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

