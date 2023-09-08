CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds after sharp two-day slide following rate cut

By Jason Hovet and Karol Badohal
PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The zloty rebounded on Friday and led gains among central European currencies after two days of heavy losses following a sharper-than-expected start to Polish interest rate cuts.
Wednesday's decision by the Polish central bank to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% from 6.75% blindsided economists who had expected 25 basis points of easing or no change at all.
The start of easing in Poland followed rate cuts in Hungary, while in the Czech Republic, "serious" discussions on a cut have not yet started.
The zloty's drop of around 3% on Wednesday and Thursday was the biggest two-day fall since March 2022, right after Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered markets.
The zloty EURPLN=, which touched a 4-1/2 month low on Thursday, found some relief on Friday, re-gaining 0.6% to trade at 4.601 to the euro by 0832 GMT.
"We have already lost so much that today we are simply making up for the losses," a Warsaw-based trader said.
"Corporate clients are selling (euro). Obviously for them these are super levels that they haven't seen for weeks. So today it's a relief."
Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski refused to be drawn on when and how much rates will fall further at a Thursday news conference. Analysts took the messaging as dovish.
"We are not announcing anything, we are observing the situation," Glapinski said on Thursday.
Hawkish members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council criticised the rate cut on Friday.
The fall in the zloty dragged other central European currencies down, but they, too, rebounded on Friday.
Romania's leu EURRON= bounced off a more than 3-month low and steadied at 4.965 to the euro.
The Hungarian forint EURRON= gained a second day to 385.55 to the euro, up 0.5%, while the Czech crown EURCZK= inched up 0.1% to 24.348 per euro after trading around 24.40 on Thursday, its lowest since last November.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Pravo newspaper on Friday that an interest rate cut would come at some point, but the central bank board was not yet seriously discussing when that might be.
Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to begin raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation already in 2021 but had paused on policy since last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside.
With loosening on the way and ahead of the European Central Bank and others, the region's high rate difference with others that has boosted its currencies is starting to fade.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1032 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3480
24.3700
+0.09%
-0.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.5500
387.5000
+0.51%
+3.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6010
4.6300
+0.63%
+1.92%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9650
4.9645
-0.01%
-0.45%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1700
117.2000
+0.03%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1335.62
1337.1400
-0.11%
+11.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56293.03
56590.98
-0.53%
+28.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1929.38
1927.39
+0.10%
+7.67%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13695.63
13661.42
+0.25%
+17.42%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3000
-0.3200
+222bps
-31bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7600
-0.0750
+215bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4880
0.0010
+188bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9390
-0.0920
+186bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2470
-0.0640
+264bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6710
-0.0460
+306bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.82
6.05
5.14
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.06
9.58
8.55
13.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.92
4.17
3.79
6.07
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
