CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds after hit shock rate cut, crown faces pressure

By Jason Hovet and Karol Badohal

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The zloty rebounded on Friday, alongside other central European currencies, after heavy losses triggered by a sharper-than-expected start to Polish interest rate cuts.

The Czech crown, though, fell to its lowest level since November 2022 amid rising bets Czech rates will fall next.

In equity markets, Czech lender Komercni Banka fell more than 3% after a Czech National Bank decision to stop paying interest on required minimum reserves, cutting income for banks.

Wednesday's decision by the Polish central bank to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% from 6.75% blindsided economists expecting a more timid decrease. It followed rate cuts already started in Hungary.

The zloty's drop of around 3% - to a 4-1/2 month low - on Wednesday and Thursday was the biggest two-day fall since March 2022, right after Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered markets.

The zloty EURPLN= found relief on Friday, re-gaining 0.3% to trade at 4.6155 to the euro by 1245 GMT.

"We have already lost so much that today we are simply making up for the losses," a Warsaw-based trader said.

"Corporate clients are selling (euro). Obviously for them these are super levels that they haven't seen for weeks. So today it's a relief."

Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski refused to be drawn on when and how much rates will fall further at a Thursday news conference.

Analysts took the messaging as dovish. Hawkish members of the bank criticised the rate cut, with one saying a reversal could be needed amid accusations the move was politically motivated ahead of elections next month.

The fall in the zloty dragged other central European currencies down, but they, too, rebounded on Friday.

Romania's leu EURRON= bounced off a more than 3-month low and steadied at 4.9625 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURRON= gained a second day to 385.35 to the euro, up 0.6%. Inflation data on Friday backed expectations of a continued gradual easing of monetary policy.

The Czech crown EURCZK= missed out and lost 0.3% to 24.441 to the euro.

"The market is worried a bit that the same (rate move as in Poland) could happen here," a local trader said.

Short-term forward rate agreements have dropped 10-12 basis points since Wednesday.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Pravo newspaper on Friday that the board was not yet seriously discussing when an eventual cut might come.

Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to raise interest rates to tackle rising inflation in 2021 but paused on policy last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1445 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4410

24.3700

-0.29%

-1.16%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.3500

387.5000

+0.56%

+3.66%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6155

4.6300

+0.31%

+1.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9625

4.9645

+0.04%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0700

117.2000

+0.11%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1321.94

1337.1400

-1.14%

+10.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56516.64

56590.98

-0.13%

+29.05%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1940.56

1927.39

+0.68%

+8.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13709.33

13661.42

+0.35%

+17.54%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3000

-0.3200

+223bps

-30bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7250

-0.1110

+212bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5030

0.0160

+190bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8320

-0.1990

+177bps

-18bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1300

-0.1810

+253bps

-16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6060

-0.1110

+300bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.76

6.00

5.08

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.15

9.65

8.50

13.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.84

4.13

3.82

6.07

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ros Russell)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.