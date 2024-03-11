CEE MARKETS-Zloty rallies to 4-year high

By 0836 GMT, the Polish zloty was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.2935, after hitting 4.2915, its strongest level since March 2020. It has gained more thank 1% this year, while the Hungarian forint and Czech crown have lost almost 3%.
"In Hungary and the Czech Republic there is constant talk of cutting interest rates. Over here (in Poland) the comments are clear that rates will not be changed, so obviously the zloty is more attractive than the crown or the forint," a Warsaw-based trader said.
The trader said that expected flows of unblocked European Union funds for Poland will likely partially be traded on the market, adding further support for the zloty.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has been on pause since cutting interest rates by a combined 100 basis points in September and October last year as uncertainty over the government's fiscal policy remains.
On Monday, Poland's central bank provided two sets of economic forecasts, one for a scenario in which anti-inflation measures are extended by the government and another for a scenario in which they are not.
The zloty also received a jolt last month when EU officials said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros in funds that had been blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.
A new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk has worked to end these disputes.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0936 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3130
25.3500
+0.15%
-2.42%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.8500
394.2000
-0.16%
-2.95%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2935
4.3010
+0.17%
+1.19%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9645
4.9673
+0.06%
+0.20%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1472.42
1463.2300
+0.63%
+4.13%
Budapest
.BUX
66151.64
66093.62
+0.09%
+9.13%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2354.65
2351.65
+0.13%
+0.50%
Bucharest
.BETI
16295.29
16298.59
-0.02%
+6.01%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5490
-0.0500
+081bps
-6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5050
-0.0050
+122bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6900
-0.0340
+142bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0850
-0.0090
+234bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1340
-0.0030
+285bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2720
-0.0030
+301bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.69
3.73
3.16
5.94
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.72
5.87
5.78
8.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.82
5.74
5.43
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.