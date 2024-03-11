CEE MARKETS-Zloty rallies to 4-year high

By 0836 GMT, the Polish zloty was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.2935, after hitting 4.2915, its strongest level since March 2020. It has gained more thank 1% this year, while the Hungarian forint and Czech crown have lost almost 3%.

"In Hungary and the Czech Republic there is constant talk of cutting interest rates. Over here (in Poland) the comments are clear that rates will not be changed, so obviously the zloty is more attractive than the crown or the forint," a Warsaw-based trader said.

The trader said that expected flows of unblocked European Union funds for Poland will likely partially be traded on the market, adding further support for the zloty.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has been on pause since cutting interest rates by a combined 100 basis points in September and October last year as uncertainty over the government's fiscal policy remains.

On Monday, Poland's central bank provided two sets of economic forecasts, one for a scenario in which anti-inflation measures are extended by the government and another for a scenario in which they are not.

The zloty also received a jolt last month when EU officials said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros in funds that had been blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.

A new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk has worked to end these disputes.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0936 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3130

25.3500

+0.15%

-2.42%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.8500

394.2000

-0.16%

-2.95%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2935

4.3010

+0.17%

+1.19%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9645

4.9673

+0.06%

+0.20%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1472.42

1463.2300

+0.63%

+4.13%

Budapest

.BUX

66151.64

66093.62

+0.09%

+9.13%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2354.65

2351.65

+0.13%

+0.50%

Bucharest

.BETI

16295.29

16298.59

-0.02%

+6.01%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5490

-0.0500

+081bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5050

-0.0050

+122bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6900

-0.0340

+142bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0850

-0.0090

+234bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1340

-0.0030

+285bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2720

-0.0030

+301bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.69

3.73

3.16

5.94

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.72

5.87

5.78

8.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.74

5.43

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)

