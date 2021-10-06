CEE MARKETS-Zloty rallies on surprise Polish rate increase
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The zloty EURPLN= jumped over 1% to a three-week high against the euro after the National Bank of Poland unexpectedly raised interest rates, joining its central European peers in tightening monetary policy to fend off rising inflationary pressure.
At 1344 GMT, the zloty was 1.4% stronger versus the euro, with the NBP's surprise 40-basis-point increase in its benchmark rate to 0.5% reversing its early losses and immediately lifting the Polish currency into the black for 2021.
All of the analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain on hold on Wednesday. Most economists had not expected the NBP to start raising rates before the first quarter of 2022.
"It is very surprising that the MPC did not wait until November, despite insisting that there was no risk that inflation was temporary, so they had either contradicted their rhetoric of previous months or changed their views entirely," said Piotr Bielski, head of research at Santander Bank Polska.
"The key question is whether this signals further gradual increases or whether there will be a pause after this hike, not a small one after all," he said. "I would assume, however, that it is the latter, we raise rates substantially, and then we will see how the situation is."
The Polish index of banking stocks .BNKI gained as much as 4.2%.
Other central European currencies and stocks mostly fell on Wednesday as global sentiment soured with a jump in oil prices fuelling inflation concerns.
Amid a strong recovery, consumers in Central Europe are facing some of the highest inflation in the European Union, prompting interest rate hikes in the Czech Republic and Hungary since June, including the biggest move up by the Czech central bank in 24 years.
The Romanian central bank also hiked rates on Tuesday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3%, trimming its early losses, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% weaker, Both units had been supported by the tightening stance of their central banks.
However, the forint has retreated after gains that started on Friday when Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag flagged a further 15-basis-point rate hikes.
"The forint's drop is likely due to a rise in core yields, we had seen the forint weaken when global yields rise," a dealer in Budapest said, adding that although the central bank's promise to continue its tightening provided support for the forint, this faded amid the global gloom on Wednesday.
The leu EURRON= held steady but some analysts said it may resume its falls amid uncertainty after Romania's parliament toppled the nine-month-old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1544 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4000
25.3400
-0.24%
+3.26%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.5000
357.5100
-0.28%
+1.18%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5540
4.6170
+1.38%
+0.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9474
+0.03%
-1.64%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5075
-0.02%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.34
1362.3200
+0.07%
+32.73%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53236.71
53369.78
-0.25%
+26.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2358.30
2364.72
-0.27%
+18.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12630.09
12613.43
+0.13%
+28.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1159.57
1164.79
-0.45%
+28.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2033.61
2032.58
+0.05%
+16.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.70
802.65
+0.01%
+7.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
571.37
573.55
-0.38%
+27.67%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.0890
-0.0080
+278bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.1540
0.0090
+270bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.1200
-0.0110
+231bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.2470
0.1540
+194bps
+15bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8380
0.0970
+239bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.3380
0.0840
+252bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.78
3.05
3.15
1.86
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.32
2.66
2.90
1.80
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.05
1.52
1.96
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
