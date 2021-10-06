CEE MARKETS-Zloty rallies on surprise Polish rate increase

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The zloty EURPLN= jumped over 1% to a three-week high against the euro after the National Bank of Poland unexpectedly raised interest rates, joining its central European peers in tightening monetary policy to fend off rising inflationary pressure.

At 1344 GMT, the zloty was 1.4% stronger versus the euro, with the NBP's surprise 40-basis-point increase in its benchmark rate to 0.5% reversing its early losses and immediately lifting the Polish currency into the black for 2021.

All of the analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain on hold on Wednesday. Most economists had not expected the NBP to start raising rates before the first quarter of 2022.

"It is very surprising that the MPC did not wait until November, despite insisting that there was no risk that inflation was temporary, so they had either contradicted their rhetoric of previous months or changed their views entirely," said Piotr Bielski, head of research at Santander Bank Polska.

"The key question is whether this signals further gradual increases or whether there will be a pause after this hike, not a small one after all," he said. "I would assume, however, that it is the latter, we raise rates substantially, and then we will see how the situation is."

The Polish index of banking stocks .BNKI gained as much as 4.2%.

Other central European currencies and stocks mostly fell on Wednesday as global sentiment soured with a jump in oil prices fuelling inflation concerns.

Amid a strong recovery, consumers in Central Europe are facing some of the highest inflation in the European Union, prompting interest rate hikes in the Czech Republic and Hungary since June, including the biggest move up by the Czech central bank in 24 years.

The Romanian central bank also hiked rates on Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3%, trimming its early losses, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% weaker, Both units had been supported by the tightening stance of their central banks.

However, the forint has retreated after gains that started on Friday when Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag flagged a further 15-basis-point rate hikes.

"The forint's drop is likely due to a rise in core yields, we had seen the forint weaken when global yields rise," a dealer in Budapest said, adding that although the central bank's promise to continue its tightening provided support for the forint, this faded amid the global gloom on Wednesday.

The leu EURRON= held steady but some analysts said it may resume its falls amid uncertainty after Romania's parliament toppled the nine-month-old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1544 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4000

25.3400

-0.24%

+3.26%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.5000

357.5100

-0.28%

+1.18%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5540

4.6170

+1.38%

+0.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9474

+0.03%

-1.64%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5075

-0.02%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.34

1362.3200

+0.07%

+32.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53236.71

53369.78

-0.25%

+26.43%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2358.30

2364.72

-0.27%

+18.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12630.09

12613.43

+0.13%

+28.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1159.57

1164.79

-0.45%

+28.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2033.61

2032.58

+0.05%

+16.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.70

802.65

+0.01%

+7.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

571.37

573.55

-0.38%

+27.67%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.0890

-0.0080

+278bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.1540

0.0090

+270bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.1200

-0.0110

+231bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.2470

0.1540

+194bps

+15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8380

0.0970

+239bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.3380

0.0840

+252bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.78

3.05

3.15

1.86

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.32

2.66

2.90

1.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.05

1.52

1.96

0.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.